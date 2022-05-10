Horoscope for May 10 What does the zodiac say today for your sign?

ARIES (March 21 – April 20).

You will live moments of authentic power of attraction towards others, with the possibility of fast and passionate relationships. You will need to use your prudence and good judgment so as not to make mistakes or do too many foolish things.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 20).

You like physical activity, but you may notice certain indispositions when doing it. As a general rule, everyone who exercises continuously should get a checkup, and maybe it’s your time, even if it’s nothing important.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21).

Small health disorders related to the stomach will condition your usual day today. You will have to modify customs or change an appointment arranged in advance, but a few simple cares will get you out of a quagmire for tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22).

You will feel eager to forget everything that has happened in recent days and that has marked your current state of disenchantment. Consider a short trip or a getaway that allows you to open up new horizons and reconcile you with the world.

LEO (July 23 – August 22).

The stars reserve prizes and awards for you these days, they will be moments of emotion in which you will remember the people you are missing, but above all you would see yourself thanking those who have selflessly helped you during this time.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 21).

Certain love relationships at the moment will not suit you at all. You tend to give yourself completely, and you will leave other facets of your life uncovered. Also, the other party may not be sincere in their intentions.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 22).

Good medical news related to someone in the family will make you spend a day in an excellent mood. The tests that you expected have been satisfactory and the good news will produce a feeling of family joy that will have to be celebrated.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21).

Today you are going to show that your job has been achieved with effort and tenacity and that you have not used anyone you know to get where you are. All this can lead to envy, but nothing important.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 22).

Beware of exhaustion due to excess responsibilities, your nerves could jump. Try to reduce your working day, although it will not be easy for you, given the obligations that, over time, you have been contracting.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 21).

Social relationships will be your field of action on this day, influenced by Mercury, your ruling planet. Fluidity and good feelings in this field, but put your feet on the ground and also spend some time listening to others.

AQUARIUS (January 22 – February 21).

Surely you are worrying about problems that only exist in your imagination, perhaps you anticipate events too much and prejudge the intentions of some people. You need a disinterested opinion to clarify yourself.

PISCES (February 22 – March 20).

A very special person will come into your life unexpectedly, do not apply immediate rejection, listen carefully to their points of view: their influence will be very beneficial for you right now. Watch your nerves.