Hospital without doctors, the League asks for Mascitelli’s head: “Let’s go to the prosecutor’s office”

Frontal attack by the municipal coordinator of the Lega, Nicola Di Simone, to the health director of the ASL, Alfonso Mascitelli “Luciano’s man”, as he defines him, for the management of the Annunziata hospital in Sulmona.

Di Simone says he is ready to go to the prosecutor’s office to put an end to a systematic abandonment of the peligno hospital, victim in this period of a shortage of staff which, in fact, makes health care in the area difficult and sometimes impossible.

“Hours of waiting in the emergency room because only one is the doctor who has to deal with everything, suspension of urological surgery (including oncological diseases!) Because only one doctor on duty and the second at home positive for Coronavirus, services in trouble they are not situations worthy of attention. In the last month neither the UOC of Obstetrics and Gynecology – writes Di Simone -: the League has been clamoring for many days for a solution that is not impromptu and evanescent to return a minimum of oxygen to a Birth Point that , although there is always a shoulder to throw him down definitively, even if gasping, he resists. But perhaps it is precisely this capacity of resistance that doctors, nurses and midwives have been putting into action in the last period arouses resentment from those who, on the nose, seem to have other projects ”.

The Lega regrets the credit given to Mascitelli by virtue of his technical skills: “You know, politics enters the blood and never comes out: it will be for this reason that the untouchable man of Luciano (and not only), after the municipal elections of Sulmona, he was so upset that he began to oppose the Peligna Valley and its inhabitants again – continues the note -. The League does not give up and will assert its weight in the junta and in the regional council so that we can soon return to talk with quality managers with whom to speak the same language “.