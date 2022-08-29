House of the dragon, cast: who is Matt Smith, actor of Daemon Targaryen in prequel series of Game of thrones HBO | The house of the dragon HBO Max, Game of thrones | Morbius, The crown, Doctor who | Cinema and series

“House of the Dragon” premiered chapter 2 of its first season on August 28 and the story of Daemon Targaryens becomes more and more important in the plot. After his participation in Netflix and BBC series, Matt Smith, a British actor who plays the Targaryen prince of HBO Max, seeks to win the hearts and also the suspicion of the followers of “Game of thrones” with his performance.

Matt Smith is a 39-year-old English actor. born on October 28, 1982. In the beginning, he wanted to dedicate himself to football, to the point of having played for the youth teams of Northampton Town FC, Nottingham Forest FC and Leicester City FC. However, he had to put this dream aside due to a severe back injury,

Through his drama teacher, Matt Smith discovered his admiration for acting, which led him to study drama and creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

Daemon Targaryen: actor who plays the prince conquers fans

Matt Smith is Daemon Targaryen on HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” In just two chapters, the prince of the house targaryens he has shown his ambition to be the king of the seven kingdoms, but also his affection for his niece and heir to the throne, Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the dragon.” Photo: HBO Max

Next, we present the most popular productions in which matt smith has participated throughout his career:

Matt Smith Series

“Doctor Who” (2010-2013): Eleventh Doctor, a role that catapulted him to international fame.

Matt Smith as the eleventh doctor in the series “Doctor Who”. Photo: BBC

“The Crown” (2016-2017): Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, role that earned him an Emmy nomination.

Matt Smith as Prince Philip in “The Crown.” Photo: BBC

“House of the Dragon” (2022): Daemon Targaryen, ancestor of Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of thrones”.

Daemon Targaryen in Dragonstone. Photo: HBO Max

Matt Smith Movies

“Terminator Genisys” (2015) : sky net

“Pride, Prejudice and Zombies” (2016): Mr. Collins, a character who interacted with Lily Collins (Elizabeth Bennet), his girlfriend from 2014 to 2019.

Matt Smith played Mr. Collins in “Pride, Prejudice and the Zombies,” alongside Sam Riley and Lily Collins as Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet. Photo: Lionsgate

“Patient Zero” (2017) : Morgan

“State Secrets” (2019) : Martin Bright

“Last night in Soho” (2021): Jack, antagonistic character in the film by Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in “Last night in Soho”. Photo: Working Title

“Morbius” (2022): Milo Morbius, brother of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto).