How and where to watch on TV the United States-Spain, final of the FIBA ​​U17 World Cup

The Spanish selection Under 17 basketball managed this Saturday in the Hungarian town of Debrecen to qualify for the final of the women’s World Cup in the category by defeating France 66-59 in a semi-final match after overcoming disadvantages that reached fourteen points. The Spanish team will face USAwhich in the second semi-final emphatically defeated Canada (87-57).

That’s right, this is the third time in the history of the competition that we have a final between the United States and Spain. The first was in 2012 in Amsterdam when Spain was very competitive but fell 75-62. Rebecca Greenwell had 13 points and 12 rebounds.









The only other time this title matchup happened was in 2014 and it remains the most talked about Final. The US managed to win the trophy, but only did so after an absolutely epic game, posting a 77-75 triumph to deny eventual MVP Angela Salvadores, who scored 40 points in the loss to Spain.

The United States is looking for its fifth title in six editions for a team that is debated if it is the best that the American team has had. It is true that individually, they may not have as many prominent names that have caused a stir in previous editions. JuJu Watkins, Breya Cunningham, Jaloni Cambridge and Jadyn Donovan have all been influential, but the team is their forte.

Date and time

the end of the Under 17 World Cup in Malaga women’s basketball will be played this Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Fonix Hall in Debrecen (Hungary) at 8:00 p.m.

How and where to watch on TV

The match can be seen openly by Telesport, thematic channel of TVE. Also by the RTVE Play application. All World Cup matches can be viewed on FIBA’s YouTube channel.