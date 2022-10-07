How Anne Hathaway became famous

Anne Hathaway has become a Hollywood icon. She is an actress who has starred in some of the best movies and whom we have practically seen grow up before our eyes, or at least since she was a teenager.

His first television job was on the series And so is life (1999) when she was 17 years old, where she played teenager Meghan Green alongside Jon Tenney, Debrah Farentino and Jesse Eisenberg. She then got her first chance in the movies starring On the other side of the sky as Luciana Falcon.

And while they were her first appearances in show business, these two projects would only prepare her for the role that would completely change her career: Mia Thermopolis.

What movie made Anne Hathaway famous?

In 2001, the same year in which he starred On the other side of the skythe great opportunity of his career came when he got the leading role of Mia Thermopolis in the movie The princess’s Diary.

There are two very curious facts about this project: one is that Anne Hathaway she auditioned for the part during a flight layover on her way to New Zealand, and the other is that the director – even though he had another actress in mind – chose her because her granddaughters told him she had “better princess hair”.

“I remember and I give thanks to the universe, a big thank you with an open heart, because that was the day dreams came true for me. There are many aspects of my life that are very real, but also many that are fairytale That was the day my fairy tale began,” he said. Anne Hathaway on the anniversary of the film.

Anne Hathaway in the movie The Princess Diaries.

The story of the teenage Mia Thermopolis who discovers that she is the heir to the throne of the kingdom of Genovia became an absolute success all over the world. Critics and audiences alike loved the film and applauded the actress’s work. The rest is history.

In which project did you discover Anne Hathaway?