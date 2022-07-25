How did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin meet?

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, is the lead singer and songwriter for the alternative pop band Coldplay. Together, they are quite a power couple that have gone strong over the years.

Before getting together, the loving couple had a long list of past loves. Johnson dated Matthew Hitt, while Martin was linked to Gwyneth Paltrow before meeting the “Fifty Shades” star in 2017. Still, nothing seems to beat Martin and Johnson’s undeniable bond.

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2017. “They know each other really well and are very comfortable with each other. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her input. What’s more just an adventure.” So how did this low-key and reserved couple meet?

The cozy meeting of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

According to my! News, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin met through mutual friends! Since the introduction, the pair have opted to go one step further and were initially spotted in 2017 on a sushi date together in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, giggly and loving,” a source told People. Since their dinner date, the rest has been history as the couple has been inseparable.

“We’ve been together for quite some time,” Johnson told Elle UK of their 2021 romance. “And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be home and cozy and private. Most of the time the party It takes place inside my house.

Their relationship certainly has the stamp of approval from Dakota’s father, Don Johnson. In a previous interview with Fox 5 New York, Don discussed whether or not the couple is getting married, saying, “Listen, if she’s happy, I’m happy, and he’s a lovely guy.

And if she decides to get married, I imagine there will be grandchildren not too far away for that. I’d be super excited about that part.” That’s not all! Her mom also approves of their tight-lipped relationship. Her mom, Melanie Griffith, told People 2019, “I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think they’re an amazing couple.”

They keep it all in the family

Although Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are keeping their relationship private, the couple has given fans a glimpse into their relationship. From their romantic getaway to Mallorca, Spain in July 2021 to spending time at Martin’s lavish $12.5 million Malibu home (per E! News), the low-key couple love spending time together.

In addition to their romantic getaways and spending time together, the couple also spends time with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk. The Goop founder and Martin share two children, Apple and Moses Martin, and have managed to maintain a great co-parenting relationship since their split.

Exes go one step further as they are genuinely friends and supportive of their respective partners. While many may think Johnson and Martin’s relationship is unconventional, it works for them!

Paltrow previously stated that she supports her relationship with Johnson, adding that she adds more love to their family. “I love her,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020 while discussing Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s a little offbeat. But I think in this case, just after going through it iteratively, I just adore it.”