How does Anne Hathaway to show off porcelain skin

You can not deny that Anne Hathaway has a beautiful skin porcelain that, although it does not have a drop of makeup, looks like the cheeks of a baby. And it is that she is one of those actresses to whom it seems that time does not pass. Let’s see what her secret is.

Anne Hathaway and her porcelain skin

Your natural face looks radiant, even, silky and toned. Anne Hathawayat 39 years old, wears a skin admirable. A little thanks to her genetics and a little thanks to a secret that she revealed with a skincare routine.

She herself told what she does to take care of her complexion and how she practices her beauty routine. Basically, she kicks off the best kept secret dermatologists have. Let’s see what this is about.

The secret: Wear sunscreen every day

Anne Hathaway has revealed that the product that cannot be missing from her daily beauty routine is sunscreen. Her mother is the one who has taught her to apply Factor 30 sunscreen every day, since she suffers from some problems in the skin like her grandmother, who has cancer of the skin.

For this reason, Hathaway prioritizes sun care in her routine and confessed to Allure that she applies Sun Protection, from Actinica, such as Anthelios CL Extreme Fluid, from La Roche Posay.

Drink lots and lots of water

The best for any organism, but also for the skin. Water hydrates, purifies and regulates. Anne Hathaway he knows it and that’s why he drinks enough a day. Within your routine it is a basic to maintain your skin porcelain.

Beauty products: Yes!

Anne Hathaway revealed a great beauty must-have: The Pure Real Eye Cream for Face, by AHC. It is an anti-aging product based on hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, rice extract, among other active ingredients.

Helps moisturize and smooth her delicate skin of the eye contour giving it a luminous appearance. And it is that, very recently, the actress herself revealed that one of her main facial concerns was ‘dryness, redness and crow’s feet’.

Anne Hathaway wears a skin porcelain – Instagram @annehathaway

Coconut oil: for all your preparations

Both coconut oil and other natural ingredients are part of her routine. In the same interview where he revealed several of his secrets, he commented that he always carries coconut oil with him in his cosmetic bag. Whenever he can, he makes his own products and then stores them in glass or biodegradable materials.

The last thing he bought to prepare was beeswax granules, cocoa butter and mica powder and he assured: ‘Right now, I am planning to make my own body shine.’

Now that you know, not one beauty secret, but several of Anne Hathaway Do you dare to practice them? Tell us.

Attention! This information is published for informational purposes and in no way replaces the opinion of a professional. Before applying any product on your skinConsult with your trusted dermatologist.

