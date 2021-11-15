How green is your city? The complete ranking

Legambiente has released the ranking Urban Ecosystem 2021 which rewards the Italian cities that have shown themselves to be the most virtuous in environmental policies. What the general picture shows, in the year of the pandemic, is the drastic decrease in the use of public transport. Unfortunately, in favor of private cars with a consequent increased smog. And among other national surveys, leaks along the water network are also worrying.

The trend, however, also sees a marked increase in separate waste collection and an increase in cycle paths throughout the Italian territory. The report, published in the Sole 24 Ore, analyzed 105 capitals of the boot according to eighteen indicators covering six aspects (air, water, waste, mobility, urban environment and energy). The average of urban centers in terms of good green practices is still at 53.05%, thus marking a substantial parity with respect to the previous ranking.

In the Top Ten final stands out Trento with a score of 84.71%, confirming itself as the greenest city in Italy. At the top of the chart, the city has marked an improvement in land use, in the concentrations of pollutants, in separate waste collection and in the cycle network. Second place, therefore, for Reggio Emilia (77.89%), more attentive to cycling, pedestrian spaces and green areas. Bronze medal, on the other hand, for Mantua (75.14%), whose air quality has improved as well as the water network and separate waste collection.

Continuing in the ranking, here Cosenza (in fourth position with 74.21%) awarded in particular for its commitment to increasing cycling infrastructure. Continue with Pordenone (fifth with 73.30%) to work on limiting losses from the water network. Last three cities in the Top Ten are, finally, toasts (30.03%), Catania (29.38%) e Palermo (26.60%), the latter with a significant increase in per capita waste production.