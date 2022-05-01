‘How I Met Your Mother’ Has Character Inconsistency With Season 1 Robin And His Role Developed

how i met your mother is a long-running television show that helped solidify Neil Patrick Harris’ status as a comedy icon and introduced viewers around the world to intelligent characters like Ted Mosby and Barney Stinson. how i met your mother it ran from 2005 to 2014 and is still very popular in syndication to this day. Although critics and fans have praised the series for the writing and character development, there are no doubt that there are several obvious plot holes. how i met your motherincluding one involving Robin that still has fans scratching their heads.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ is a cult classic TV series

‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky | Richard Cartwright/CBS via Getty Images

how i met your mother debuted on television in 2005. The series tells the story of Ted Mosby, a single man living in New York City, and his exploits with his friends, including womanizer Barney Stinson, played by Neil Patrick Harris, and reporter of news Robin Scherbatsky. played by Cobie Smulders. Although the series features plenty of clever humor and outrageous antics, the love story at the heart of how i met your mother makes the show a sweet standard for viewers of all ages.

how i met your mother received many awards and nominations throughout his television career, including the People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy in 2012. The show’s performers were also praised, with former child star Harris twice winning the actor award. favorite television sitcom. Through the years.

What is the main inconsistency of the character of Robin in ‘How I met your mother’?

As one of Ted’s best friends and eventual love interest, Robin is one of the main characters in how i met your mother. Robin is a non-traditional newscaster, who has a deep fondness for Scotch whiskey and cigars; she is also, as revealed in later seasons, a gun buff.

However, this twist is in direct contrast to Robin’s portrayal in the first season. According to Insider, in the season one episode “The Limousine,” Robin is visibly terrified when a man known as Not-Moby brandishes a gun as Robin and her friends are enjoying New Year’s Eve parties.

Considering that Robin was clearly shown to have an affinity for guns in later seasons of the show, regularly visiting the shooting range and even wearing a gun-shaped necklace, this is most likely attributed to an obvious hole in the gun. the plot that the showrunners overlooked. . The role of Robin had probably not been clearly developed by the writers at this point in the series.

Other Notable Plot Holes in ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Robin’s plot involving weapons isn’t the only instance where things don’t line up precisely in how i met your mother. Insider reports that there are several obvious plot holes throughout the series. One of them has to do with Lily’s alleged allergies to dogs.

Early in the series, Lily’s character explains that she can’t move in with Robin because she’s allergic to dogs, but just a few episodes before that story, Lily was shown sitting in Robin’s apartment and even petting a dog. . While Lily may not have been telling the whole truth about her allergies, she could also be explained away as a simple plot hole.

The casting of certain supporting characters was also not always consistent. In fact, Barney’s brother-in-law was played by two different actors throughout the series. This particular problem is not limited to how i met your mother—many television shows have recast minor roles during the run of a series, sometimes with great success and sometimes not.

RELATED: ‘How I Met Your Mother’: 1 Of Ted’s Love Interests Was Almost The Mom