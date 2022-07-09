how is the injury suffered by Rafa Nadal

Rafa Nadal has announced that he is withdrawing from Wimbledon after suffering an abdominal injury, specifically a 7-millimeter rupture of the rectus abdominis muscle.

The tennis player from Manacor, accustomed to deal with the painhas acknowledged that he has chosen to retire because these types of injuries tend to get worse if they are not taken care of.

“The discomfort appeared last week and was under control. I did several tests during the week to see how the injury progressed, but the problem has gotten bigger”. The tennis player waits return to competition in a few weeks.

Víctor Díaz, an expert in therapeutic exercise, explains to Saber Vivir what this type of injury consists of and the treatment it requires.

What is a rectus abdominis rupture?

Rupture of the rectus abdominis is one of the most common specific injuries in tennis.

This muscle has several functions: it is responsible for trunk flexioncompression of the abdomen and intervenes in the breathing (especially on inhalation).

It also has a key role in core stabilization (the central area of ​​the body), which is why it becomes important when performing certain gestures or in sports where the abdominal muscles have to stabilize the trunk and transfer forces between the lower and upper extremities, as in tennis.

Injuries to the rectus abdominis are common in soccer players. professional tennis.“The pain occurs in the lower part of the abdomen, on the opposite side of the dominant arm, in the form of a small strain or with major tears (7mm) like Rafael Nadal’s. They are very limiting injuries to continue playing tennis and, if they are not treated properly, they tend to recur”explains Victor Diaz.

Why is it common in tennis?

Injury to the rectus abdominis is caused by sudden movements of the flexion, extension Y rotation of the trunk during tennis practice, especially during serve.

On the serve, the arm accelerate before impacting the ball, which activates or stretches the rectum on the opposite side. This asymmetry in activation causes tennis players to have one rectum more developed than the other.

The rectus abdominis is considered a muscle with a greater tendency to shortening. If we subject it to constant stretching you are at greater risk of injury.

That is why the tear of the rectus abdominis is a common muscle injury in sports in which there are actions of launch like tennis or volleyball.

Is Nadal’s foot injury related to the abdominal fissure?

The movement of the body is extremely complex and is composed of hundreds of simultaneous muscle actions that allow us to generate and transfer forces efficiently.

For this reason, the existence of a problem in a specific area can affect another point of the body. “It would be necessary to analyze Nadal’s specific case in more depth, but this injury due to deformation of the scaphoid bone of the foot that has accompanied him since 2005 may have generated imbalances either decompensations in other areas of the bodyhe assures.

What symptoms does rupture of the rectus abdominis cause?

During the performance of the service or the smash (auction), the tennis player notices a sudden and localized pain in the rectus abdominis opposite the dominant arm.

From that moment on, these blows become painfulreducing performance and subtracting power when hitting the ball.

How are these types of injuries treated?

In the acute phase it apply local cold to reduce the inflammation and start the treatment of physiotherapy. As far as possible, they should be incorporated low load isometric exercises to progress little by little.

In some studies, there is talk of a period of 5-6 weeks to return to work again actions on the track. Only in the most severe cases, such as a grade 3 tear, may it be necessary to surgical intervention.

If the recovery time required by the tissue is respected and an adequate physiotherapy program is carried out, it is not such a complex recovery as other more serious injuries.