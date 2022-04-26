How Janet Jackson’s nipple changed the internet forever

February 1, 2004. It’s 8 p.m. in Houston, Texas. Janet Jackson awaits Super Bowl halftime in the halls of Reliant Stadium. The pop star is one of the headliners for this show and ends with a highly anticipated duet with Justin Timberlake. Just before going on stage, she does not know that her whole life will change, but also that of television, the Internet and in fact, all of pop as a whole. It’s the domino effect.

The Super Bowl is the biggest pop event of the year seen by more than 200 million people worldwide. And the halftime concert is the holy grail for artists around the world. Janet Jackson was already set to headline Super Bowl 36 in 2002, 10 years after her iconic brother Michael Jackson. It must be said that his hit “All For You” had broken all the records of the year 2001. Janet was on top.

But the country and the whole world were devastated by the attacks of September 11, 2001. Only a few weeks after this tragic event, the group U2 had given a symbolic concert in the heart of New York. And he had even invited the firefighters on stage. The symbol was too strong, and the organizers of the Super Bowl, they resented the symbol. So they decide to replace Janet at the last minute with U2, with good old Bono. And the firefighters.

The long-awaited consecration

Impatient, Janet bides her time, which arrives more than two years later. February 1, 2004. This time, that’s it. In the hallways of the stadium in Houston, Janet is nervous. A few minutes before the launch of the show, she meets Justin Timberlake who finishes getting ready. At the end of the concert in the form of a medley of Janet’s big hits, the two artists will perform together on “Rock Your Body”, Justin’s hit. Janet smiles at him, Justin winks back.

They know each other well. Janet chose NSYNC, Justin Timberlake’s former band, to open for her tour a few years ago. Somehow, she launched Justin’s career. And Justin is a huge fan. He always cited Janet as one of his main influences. When he recorded his first album in 2002, justifiedhe invites Janet on a song.

In short, Janet and Justin give each other a little wink before going on stage because they have planned a surprise. Justin still has the seum of what happened at the MTV Awards a few months ago.

Indeed, in August 2003, Madonna shocked the whole world with a languorous kiss with Christina Aguilera then Britney Spears during a show that has become legendary. And Britney is Justin’s ex. And Janet would love to do the same as Madonna.

It’s time. Janet comes on stage and launches “All For You”. Everything is going wonderfully. A few minutes later Justin goes upstairs and their rendition of “Rock Your Body” is perfect. But there, on the very last sentence, the last note of the piece, Justin Timberlake tears off part of Janet’s bustier, the one that hid her right breast. For a second, Janet’s breast is visible in front of 200 million people with a jewel covering her nipple. This single second will completely change world pop.

Too late. The realization may focus on a wide shot of fireworks, 200 million people have seen Janet Jackson’s breast, and a good percentage saturates the call centers to say how outraged they are.

In short, Puritan America is shocked, hurt and nothing will be the same. This is the beginning of the so-called Nipplegate scandal. The American censorship committee is seized and demands a fine of 550,000 dollars from CBS, which broadcast the Super Bowl. The channel will then systematically set up a slight delay in its live events to counter this kind of problem.

Chain reactions in the world of live television

Result: all the other American channels will use the same process, starting with ABC for the broadcast of the Oscars a few days later, setting up a five-minute delay to avoid any overflow. Janet Jackson’s breast thus helped to set up a deferred technique which will be used throughout the world for this kind of live. And still until now!

And this “Nipplegate” also launches a series of censorships. All suggestive songs are banned from sporting events. Only a week after the Super Bowl, the rest of the NSYNC group is canceled from the Pro Bowl, the All Star Game of American football. It is replaced by traditional Hawaiian songs.

A few days later, on the rise, Beyoncé was refused to play “Naughty Girl” at the All Star Game, the real one this time, that of basketball. She replaces the song with “Crazy in Love”. Less dangerous. And it is also in the series that censorship sets in. On February 5, 2004, NBC removed a scene from its flagship series Emergency room. We saw the breast of an 80-year-old patient in full operation. Really nothing sexy. But it’s panic, hop, we cut!

But it is especially Janet Jackson who will be enormously censored after this “Nipplegate”. Boycotted by a huge radio network linked to CBS, the artist was canceled from the Grammy Awards, which were held on February 8, 2004. Her album Damita Jo comes out a few months later and it’s a huge flop.

The invention of the term “wardrobe malfunction”

Janet and Justin may apologize and talk about “wardrobe malfunction” which can be translated as “dressing failure”, the damage is done. Moreover, the expression “wardrobe malfunction” will become popular at this time to cover up any problem on stage, but also quickly become a parody, a meme before its time.

But that’s not all. In addition to changing TV and pop forever, the “Nipplegate” also transformed the Internet. Between 2004 and 2005, “Janet” and “Jackson” were the most searched terms on all search engines, and it even helped them grow and become more prominent in everyday life. On Yahoo, the best known of them at the time, one in five searches was for “Nipplegate” and Janet Jackson.

The whole world was looking to rewatch the breast scene. Since she was banned from television, everyone was looking for her on Tivo, the popular digital video recorder at the time. Tivo also had 35,000 new subscribers directly after the scandal. But those who didn’t have Tivo searched the Internet.

The Internet’s Biggest Earthquake

This is the case, for example, of Jawed Karim, an employee at PayPal. It looks for the video and can’t find it. He said to himself that it would be really deadly to have a search engine specialized in videos with a mixture of social networks. With PayPal pals Steve Chen and Chad Hurley, Jawed discusses the idea at a dinner party in San Francisco. And Janet’s breast, too.

Less than a year later, in early 2005, the three friends registered a domain name: YouTube. A year later, they were bought for $1.65 billion by Google. Janet Jackson never really came back to the limelight, but her Super Bowl performance with Justin has been viewed millions of times…on YouTube.

So in the end, without Janet Jackson who wants to do better than Madonna, no sexy Super Bowl show, no sexy Super Bowl show, no dress failures, no dress failures, no boobs, no boobs, no scandals, no scandals , no live delay, therefore no censorship, and no fruitless search on the Internet, and therefore in the end, no YouTube. Or maybe if, in real life, we will never know.

But in this reality, on February 1, 2004 at 8 p.m., everything changed. Janet Jackson’s nipple created a domino effect.