how many have Jennifer Lawrence and the Hunger Games saga won?

Our journey through the history and numbers of Oscar awards continue with Hunger Games, a famous dystopian saga born from the pen of Suzanne Collins and inextricably linked to the star’s face Jennifer Lawrence, interpreter of the protagonist Katniss.

The franchise consists of three chapters divided into four films, the original Hunger Games, the sequel The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire And Hunger Games: Song of Revolt, released in two parts between 2014 and 2015, but as in the case of the Twilight saga, here too the Oscar count remains at zero.

However the saga starring Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed much more credit from an accolade standpoint than the one with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, beginning with the first episode, which earned a Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress (Lawrence) and a Golden Globes nomination for Best Original Song, as well as a Saturn Award nomination for Best Sci-Fi Movie and a win, in same award, again for the leading actress.

The second episode replicated the success of the first at the Critics Choice Awards, increasing the number of nominations but running out of victories, and the same thing it did with the Saturn Awards, for which it obtained the beauty of seven nominations (winning in the category of the best costumes ). This is the most named chapter of the series, given that the final two chapters failed to match its numbers and still ran out of victories.

Loading... Advertisements

In the meantime though Jennifer Lawrence became a world superstar: one year before the original was released Hunger Games the first Oscar nomination had already arrived (in 2011, for A cold winter by Debra Granik) but in the midst of the success of the sci-fi saga Lawrence in 2013 he won his first statuette thanks to the leading role in it Bright side; later two other nominations would come, the one as best supporting actress for American Hustle and the third as the protagonist for Joy, both empty.

For more insights, here’s an analysis of the 2021 Oscar nominations.