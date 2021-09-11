How many Oscars has Johnny Depp won? All the prizes won by the Pirates of the Caribbean star

At 58, Johnny Depp is today a bit of a shadow of what he has been in the late 90s and in the first decade of 2000, and this above all because of not very far-sighted job choices and the allegations of alleged domestic violence against the ex-wife Amber Heard, which cast a lot of shadows against the star.

However, his path started in the best way, letting him emerge in the great Hollywood ocean as one of the most talented and versatile performers of his generation, also leading to fruitful and excellent collaborations with his mentor, Tim Burton, at least that until Dark Shadows of 2012.

But in his entire career, how many Oscars has Johnny Depp won? The answer is soon given: none. You got it right: in 25 years of career and many interpretations that have become cult, the actor has never managed to hold a statuette in his hands Academy Awards for Best Actor or Supporting Actor. This does not mean, however, that he was never nominated for an Oscar.

In terms of nominations, in fact, Depp received three: the first in 2004 for his Jack Sparrow in The Curse of the First Moon, the second always as Best Actor in 2005 for Neverland – A dream for life, the third for Burton’s Sweeney Todd, obtained in 2008.

