How many post credits scenes does this installment of Marvel have?

Doctor Stephen Strange returns in the tape is directed by Sam Raimi. Photo: Instagram

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. The new adventure in which the doctor is involved Stephen Strangewhich leads him to confront Wanda Maximoff (Scarlett Witch), played by Elizabeth Olsen, to protect a girl, America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gómez, who although she has great power, doesn’t know how to handle it. Strange is confronted with multiple truths as he opens the most dangerous of portals and must make amends for his past mistakes, but he enlists the help of Wong (Benedict Wong) and eventually his beloved and unreachable Christine (Rachel McAdams).

Many of the fans of the Marvel universe wondered if the film, starring benedict cumberbatch, and directed by Sam Raimi, could see the famous post-credits scenes, traditional in all the films of the Marvel universe. Now, with its long-awaited premiere, one of the greatest mysteries is revealed: they are included and there are two of them.

The revelations of the post credits scenes

In this type of scenes, which are usually included at the end and in the middle of the credits, they are highly anticipated, as they provide clues about the next film in the saga. In the first one, which takes place in New York, Charlize Theron appears, dressed in a purple suit. The woman asks the doctor for help, who is ready to save, once again, with his unorthodox methods, the universe. The South African is none other than Clea, a sorceress with whom Stephen Strange is very close, and not precisely because of her mission, because at first she was his disciple and then became her love.

In the second scene, the followers of the Marvel Universe will meet a man who sells a particular food, but being offensive with the Doctor Strange, who spelled him so that for three weeks he would beat himself up. At this part, finally, he can stop.