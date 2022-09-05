How much did Gal Gadot pay for her luxurious convertible?

Gal Gadot is one of the highest-grossing actresses of the moment, so she can access millionaire contracts. Due to her great passion for cars, she decided to buy an amazing car. Swipe to find out how much the actress paid for her luxurious convertible!

August 29, 2022 4:14 p.m.

Gal Gadotborn in Israel, is one of the most recognized celebrities of the moment. She started her career as a model after being cast as Miss Israel in a beauty pageant, and then she was called to be part of the movie saga of Fast and furious. With these blockbuster feature films, he managed to break through in the Hollywood industry.

As she became increasingly known for her performances, Gadot was hired to play Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe. Today, she receives huge salaries for every role she plays. for starring Red alert (Red Notice) beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe actress took a bag of $20 million.

The Israeli shares a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to high salaries like this, he was able to afford to add several to his garage. In his collection, we can find a small Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea BMW X5Ma Tesla Model X 100% electric and a Jaguar F Type.

The latter has leather seats, high quality materials Y a board crafted to be easy to use at high speeds. In addition, this Jaguar has a comfortable cabin for 2 passengers. who gives life to the Wonder Woman paid approximately 103 thousand dollars to get this luxurious convertible.

The F-Type hides under the hood a powerful 5 liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 495 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the sporty jaguar land rover handled by Gal Gadot can reach a 300km/h top speed and also speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Gal Gadot driving her Jaguar F-Type.