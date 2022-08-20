How much does a taxi driver earn in the United States? – USA – International

The labor market in the United States has been recovering after the pandemic, which affected the work of millions of citizens in the North American country. The taxi driver’s union is not far behind either, because according to a recent report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), drivers can earn more than minimum wage, and even double.



With an estimated employment of 13,950 taxi drivers, the BLS has reported that the average hourly wage corresponds to 14.45 dollars, equivalent to 63,600 Colombian pesos. While the annual profits reach 30 thousand dollars, that is, a little more than 132 million pesos in Colombia.

Taxi and limousine services stand out as winners in the tight list of industries with the highest levels of income for drivers, followed by ‘Other transit and land passenger transport’ with approximate earnings of 12.98 dollars per hour, equivalent to 57,300 Colombian pesos.

The investigation by the United States Department of Labor unit also found that The industries that pay taxi drivers the most are related, first of all, to ambulatory health care services, which pay drivers an average hourly wage of $16.69, almost 74,000 Colombian pesos.

It is followed by the family and individual services industry with 16.52 dollars (72,900 Colombian pesos) and other ground support activities with earnings of 15.61 dollars (68,900 pesos).

The taxi service is one of the most requested in the US.

States with the highest concentration of employment for taxi drivers



In general, the employment outlook for taxi drivers is strong and encouraging across the country, but Nevada, Wisconsin and Maine make up the states with the highest number of jobs for those who work with motor vehicles, according to the study.

In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights that Nevada has 2,610 jobs, Wisconsin with 1,290 and Maine with a figure of 150, a quite considerable difference compared to previous data.. Of course, this does not mean that they are the regions where drivers earn the most money.

States where taxi drivers are paid better



As for remuneration, The average annual salary of taxi drivers working in the State of Vermont is a little over 44 thousand dollars, equal to 194 million Colombian pesos. For their part, New Jersey and Washington are positioned in second and third place, with a barely noticeable difference in income. The first, with earnings of 35,490 USD (more than 156 billion pesos in Colombia) and the second with annual payments of 35,450.

With these figures, the United States defies employment expectations and, unlike what economists claimed after the pandemic, shows an acceleration in its economic activities, as stipulated in the latest report from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

