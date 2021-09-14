How much does Mark Wahlberg make? His exceptional transformation has really earned him all the money in the world

He was born in Boston, in the Dorchester neighborhood, on June 5, 1971. His father, Donald Edward Wahlberg, was a Swedish and French-Canadian cab driver veteran of the Korean War, while his mother, Alma Elaine Donnelly, was a nurse of Irish and English origins. His adolescence was anything but peaceful, with several crimes and even drug use. He was six years in prison for beating a Vietnamese and, before becoming the established actor he is today, he was also a singer. We are talking about Mark Wahlberg and now we reveal its huge assets!

What is Mark Wahlberg’s heritage?

The American actor has a heritage that hovers around the 300 million dollars. He started earning quite substantial amounts in the early 1990s, when he got a record deal and became the group’s rapper Marky Mark. Marky Mark & ​​the Funky Bunch. As we all know, over the years, he has become one of the best known and most famous actors in Hollywood.

As an executive producer, Mark Wahlberg earns around three million annually. As for his acting career, here are some engagements: 2 million for Three Kings, 8 million for Planet of the Apes – Planet of the Apes, 6 million for Rock Star, 10 million for The Truth About Charlie, 5 million for The Departed – Good and Evil And Unbeatable, 7.5 million for Ted, 10 million for Loose dogs and finally 17 million for Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction.

