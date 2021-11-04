How much does the gas bill cost in Lombardy and in the rest of Italy

But how much does my gas bill cost me? Also due to higher consumption, Lombardy is among the most expensive regions in Italy, just off the podium with an average cost of 792 euros per year on the protected market (the Italian average is 723 euros) and 725 euro per year on the free market (the Italian average is 669 euro). These are the data released by the observatory of Segugio.it And Sostariffe.it, which analyzed the average consumption of Italian families for each region, referring to natural gas: a market that has been hit by a new wave of price increases, mainly linked to the increase in the cost of raw materials which inevitably affects bills of consumers.

The cut in system charges and the reduction of VAT to 5%, in addition to the enhancement of the social bonus, are measures aimed at avoiding (or at least limiting) the sting on families announced for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the observatory, further savings would be made by switching to the free market (quantified at around 53 euros per year).

How much gas do Italians consume?

The national data recorded on gas consumption is, on average, 961 cubic meters per year. The fluctuations on a regional basis are mainly linked to the climate, and therefore very significant: in the regions of Northern Italy, for example, the average consumption almost always exceeds one thousand cubic meters per year, with a peak recorded of 1,208 cubic meters in Trentino: the Lombardy is third with 1,140 cubic meters, behind only Veneto (1,200 cubic meters) and ahead of Emilia Romagna (1,135) and Piedmont (1,129). Liguria is an exception, which thanks to its mild climate records an average consumption of 666 cubic meters (the lowest figure among all Italian regions). Some data from the South: 783 cubic meters in Calabria, 784 in Campania, 805 in Puglia, 727 in Sicily.

Gas bill, how much do you cost me?

Related to consumption (and not only) there are also costs. On the basis of the average consumption data, the annual expenditure for the supply of gas under the enhanced protection regime was estimated: the Italian average is 723 euros per year. As for consumption, this figure records significant variations based on the region: the minimum value is still in Liguria, with an annual expenditure of 537 euros; the Lombard one, as mentioned, stands at 792 euros. Actually surpassed by four other regions, all above 800 euros a year: the most expensive is Veneto, with 861 euros, followed by Piedmont (854 euros), Trentino (842) and Emilia Romagna (828).