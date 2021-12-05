How much is Bitcoin worth today? Here is the incredible truth • Social Periodical

Bitcoin, the first and still the main cryptocurrency in the world, contains a bit of all the terminology: despite the hundreds of altcoin, or crypto alternatives, on the market often used as a yardstick that made by Satoshi Nakamoto over 10 years ago.

With this pseudonym it is usual to indicate a still anonymous programmer (or group of programmers) who developed the first real form of electronic money based on cryptography and on the anonymous factor of the passage of virtual currencies, defined BTC or XBT. Like almost all cryptocurrencies born later, Bitcoin is not manoeuvrable or manageable by any type of central government.

Growth in value

The growth of Bitcoin, which was also the main motivation that led to the whole world of crypto-based money, has been so exponential and at the same time relatively constant over the years that it has inevitably attracted investors of all kinds, and it has led even the most skeptical to consider this form of currency as actually worthy of attention, and no longer simply “geek stuff”.

The value therefore changes mainly with the simple concept of supply-demand and therefore is still extremely volatile today.

How much is Bitcoin worth today? Here is the incredible truth

The first Bitcoin exchange rate dates back to April 2009 and allowed to obtain 1,309.03 BTC with 1 US dollar. In a few years the value has increased enormously and a single BTC in November 2013 was equal to 1000 dollars. In 2017 it reached its first “peak” of $ 20,000 but returned to $ 5,000-8,000 in the following months.

The first record of recent value dates back to February 2021, when Elon Musk announced that he had bought a capital in Bitcoin: shortly after the value reached $ 64,800 and then dropped again months later after the “turnaround” from part of the South African tycoon.

Bitcoin set a new value record last November when it hit $ 68,000. Today after a sharp decline, a single BTC is worth $ 48,579.30.