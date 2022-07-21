How much is Dakota Johnson’s fortune

American model and actress dakota johnson He is going through one of the best moments of his career. The 32-year-old actress rose to fame thanks to her leading role in the saga “Fifty Shades of Grey“, whose success allowed him to get a legion of fans around the world.

The latest project of dakota It arrived on Netflix last Friday and has already been among the most viewed on the streaming platform. Is about “Persuasion“, a new adaptation with a modern twist on Jane Austen’s novel that has Johnson as the protagonist.

dakota was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas, into a family of actors. The actress is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, two iconic actors from the ’80s and ’90s. At some point Antonio Banderas was Dakota’s stepfather, since she was in a relationship with her mother for many years.

Dakota Johnson started out as a model and rose to fame as an actress thanks to her leading role in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” saga.

The actress grew up on film sets, as she accompanied her parents while they participated in different projects. As a result of this upbringing of hers that she forced her to travel constantly, dakota He has said that he has suffered from depression since he was 14 years old and even had to go to rehab in 2007.

dakota She began her professional modeling career when she was just 12 years old and was featured in “Teen Vogue” magazine. She, meanwhile, made her debut as an actress in 1999 participating in the film “Crazy in Alabama”, a film directed by her stepfather at the time, Antonio Banderas.

Related news

He then had small appearances in movies such as “The Social Network”, “Beastly”, “For Ellen” and the series “21 Jump Street”. In 2021 she achieved her first leading role in the movie “Date and Switch”. However, she jumped to fame for her only in 2015 when she landed the role of Anastasia Steele in the saga “Fifty Shades of Grey“. The three films in the saga have grossed $1.325 million worldwide.

How much is Dakota Johnson’s fortune

According to the calculations made by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth, the fortune of dakota johnson exceeds the $14 million.

However, his participation in the first film of “Fifty Shades of Grey” did not come with a large check, since dakota he collected only $250,000. He would then negotiate a salary of more than 7 figures to participate in the sequel and in the third film of the trilogy, for which he was able to take advantage of the great success of the saga.

Currently dakota is in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. In 2016, the actress bought a mansion in the Hollywood Hills valued at 3.55 million dollars.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.