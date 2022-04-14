How much is it trading this Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in banks?

Untitled document.pdf

Savings or solidarity dollar

The solidarity dollar -which includes 30% of the PAÍS tax and 35% deductible from profits- rose 12 cents to $194.85 on average.

wholesale dollar

The wholesale dollar, which is directly regulated by the BCRA, rose 18 cents to $112.76. In this way, in the first two days of the week it already jumped more than in the same period last week.

It is worth remembering that last week the official exchange rate registered the largest weekly correction since October 2020.

Meanwhile, the monetary authority ended its intervention with a brief positive balance of less than US$1 million.

According to the president of the Chamber of the Oil Industry and the Cereal Exporters Center (Ciara-CEC), Gustavo Idígoras, the current strike by the Federation of Argentine Transporters (Fetra) causes a loss of US$100 million per day due to grain exports. unrealized grains.

On the contrary, operators remarked that on Monday US$198 million entered the coffers of the monetary authority for sales abroad, and maintained that the fact that they cannot be retained by the Central has more to do with the high demand.

Dollar “counted with liqui”

The CCL – operated with the Global GD30 bond – fell a slight 0.1% this Tuesday to end the session at $190.80. In this way, the spread with the wholesale exchange rate, which is directly regulated by the Central Bank (BCRA), fell to 69.2%, a new minimum since May 2021 and far from the 122% registered at the beginning of the year.

MEP Dollar or Stock Exchange

Conversely, the MEP or Stock Exchange -also valued with the Global 2030- rose 0.2% $191.23and the gap rose smoothly to 70%.

For the seventh consecutive day, the blue dollar closed below $200, according to a survey by Ámbito in the Black Market of Currencies.

The parallel dollar closed stable at $195its lowest value since last October, with which the gap with the official wholesale dollar was below 73%.

