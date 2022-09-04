How much is Nicole Kidman’s FORTUNE?

With her recent visit to Mexico and her purchases of cheese in the streets of the country’s capital as if she were another Mexican, it is time to take a look at the enormous fortune of Nicole Kidmanas well as the businesses that he promoted with his artistic career to become millionaire and one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman was captured in CDMX while buying cheese in a truck that offered products from the countryside in the big city, it is surprising that one of the highest paid actresses in the world and with a huge fortuneI know of time to buy Mexican products at a reasonable price that would seem ridiculous for the actress.

Nicole Kidman It is proof that beauty is not at odds with intelligence, the Australian actress managed to accumulate a wealth of several zeros thanks to the investments she made in her youth and that left her profits millionaires that put her as one of the richest actresses in the world.

Among the businesses they turned into millionaire a Nicole Kidman there is the real estate, as well as a life contract with the CoverGirl cosmetics brand, but that is not all, because the beautiful Australian also has a soccer team in Canberra and her own brand of vodka, as well as a chain of restaurants, all this in order to diversify its fortune.

Nicole Kidman She is one of the best actresses in Hollywood and an icon of cinema in the new millennium. After her divorce with Tom Cruise, her career took a new direction and continued as a firm bet in the industry that was accentuated by her enormous talent until she arrived. to the top.

This is the millionaire figure of the fortune that Nicole Kidman has

According to the North American magazine ‘People With Money’, he assured that in 2022 Nicole Kidman achieved profits of more than 96 million dollars, to become one of the highest paid histriones. The figure surprises knowing that it was not one of the best years for her career in cinema, but even so, it continues as an important and millionaire actress.

According to this medium, they are 275 million of Dollars distributed between properties, jewelry, millionaire contracts, business and her career as an actress, which make up the immense fortune of Nicole Kidmanwho with all that money was able to buy the truck full of cheese and take it from CDMX to Australia, directly and non-stop.