How much money does Keanu Reeves have? Discover the heritage of the Matrix star

It’s hard to find a star more loved than Keanu Reeves in the world: the actor of Matrix and John Wick has been a guarantee of success for years and, even beyond the skill demonstrated over the course of a thirty-year career, has repeatedly given fans reason to appreciate him also from a purely personal point of view.

In short, when you rely on Keanu Reeves for the lead role in a film, you are in an iron barrel, as shown for example by the success of John Wick saga (but also the hype for the fourth chapter of the Matrix): a security that, of course, deserves to be rewarded in the right way also from an economic point of view.

Reeves is, not surprisingly, one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood today: according to the latest estimates, in fact, Constantine’s actor has seen something like 185 million dollars net per year. A fact that is not surprising given the string of successes ringed by ours, but which confirms the dimension now reached by the protagonist of Dracula by Bram Stoker and Point Break.

