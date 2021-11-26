How much retirement does those who finish their careers take with 1000-1500 in 2022?

Let’s see how much retirement is taken in 2022 by those who finish their career with a salary of 1000-1500 euros per month. As there is not a single calculation method for calculating the INPS allowance.

But, on how much retirement you take in 2022, there are three methods based on characteristics of the contributions paid. There is in fact the method of calculating the pension with the salary system. But there is also the calculation with the contributory and mixed system. Which is a combination of the salary and the contribution calculation method. As reported in this article.

How much retirement does those who finish their career with a salary of 1000-1500 euros per month take in 2022?

In this regard, there is one thing to say about how much retirement people who finish their career with a salary of 1000-1500 euros a month take in 2022. That is, the most advantageous calculation system for the worker is that salary.

As the amount of the pension received is the closest. At the average of recent years of earnings received. Not surprisingly, the pay system was abolished with the Dini reform, and remains applicable only for those who have completed seniority in contributions before 1996. Given that, in the long term, the system for calculating pensions with the salary method would not only have been disadvantageous for the Italian state coffers. But also such as to jeopardize the payment of future pensions.

So, on how much pension in 2022 those who finish their working career with a salary of 1000-1500 euros a month take, with the salary or with the mixed pension the pension will be higher.

Compared to another worker for whom, with the same exit requirements, instead and totally falls within the contribution calculation system.

For those who started working after 1995, the contributions paid count

Consequently, for those who started working after 1995 to say how much retirement they take in 2022 who ends their career with a salary of 1000-1500 euros per month is improper. In what retirement that the worker will receive will only and exclusively be commensurate with the compulsory social security contributions actually paid.