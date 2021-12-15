2021 was a year of great importance and “maturity” for many cryptocurrencies, once considered “emerging” but which within a few months found great success both in terms of capitalization and increases in value. One above all is definitely Shiba Inu, who has seen a real one boom in the course of a short time, a subject we have already discussed extensively.

However, there remain many crypto which appear to be particularly ambitious, both in intentions and from a technological point of view: one of these is Solana, which already in 2022 could lead to a net increase in its value, growth that could not stop over the years, and in this sense more than a few predictions have been made.

What is Solana?

It is a platform open source which in some ways recalls Ethereum, therefore it is not a “simple” traditional cryptocurrency but it can be considered a public, decentralized blockchain and strongly focused on technological innovations and the speed of processes, as well as guaranteeing a high type of protection of its protocols that exploit the proof-of-stake and proof-of-history. The Solana blockchain allows 50,000 operations per minute with an average of 1,000 transactions per second, making it extremely flexible and stable, even if in September 2021 it went into down for several hours due to above-average data traffic.

Solana’s growth has been remarkable, peaking in value of $ 260 per single SOL token last November, while now it has lost value and stands at $ 170. Compared to before the summer, however, it is several percentage points more.

How much will Solana cost in 2025? Here is the prediction

Solana will soon be integrated into the browser Opera and continues to obtain important affiliations: several trading platforms are very optimistic about what is considered the “killer of Ethereum”: some estimate that the value of the SOL can reach figures between 400 and 600 euros.