How old was Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez He rose to fame at the age of 15 with his role in the television series Disney, “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. The 29-year-old actress starred in the series from 2007 to 2012 and played the role of Alex Russo. Since then, she has risen to stardom as the series quickly became a huge star.

Doing a fast forward to the present, in August of last year, Selena Gomez embarked on his new challenge while he was in charge of embodying one of the main roles of “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

During the press tour that was held to promote the program, Selena Gomez He talked about his experience doing the murder show and confessed to reporters: “I gave my life to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing.”

“What I would say is that the level of sophistication of the material is the reason I wanted to do this in the first place,” said the protagonist of “The Wizards of Waverly Place” recalling her previous roles when she was just a child. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was hanging around the set and now I feel like a sponge and soak up as much wisdom as I can.”

Selena Gomez added: “It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast at my real age, which never happens. So I’m really happy to be doing this.”

What is “Only Murders in the Building” about?

“Only Murders in the Building” is a drama that follows three neighbors who form a friendship after the death of a tenant in their luxurious New York City apartment building. Their interest in solving the mystery is heightened by their common obsession with true crime podcasts.

Mabel, Oliver and Charles use their intuitive nature and the skills they’ve gained through their hobby to uncover information about their late neighbor.

If you have already seen “Only Murders in the Building”, then you already know that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short make up the most unlikely yet lovable trio. As the episodes progress, viewers discover the secrets held by each of the strangers turned podcast hosts.

The star-studded 10-part series is available on Star+ Latin America.

What are you waiting to enjoy it?