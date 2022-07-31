Taylor Lautner He is an American actor who achieved worldwide fame by participating in the Twilight saga of youth films, along with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. However, very few remember his participation in the children’s tape Sharkboy and Lavagirl, which put him in the public eye. Find out in this how old he was when he made the film for children.

What is Sharkboy and Lavagirl about?

Sharkboy and Lavagirl is a children’s movie that revolves around a boy named Max who doesn’t get along with his schoolmates, although in his dreams he has two great friends Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Everything in Max’s life goes smoothly, but problems begin to arise when his dreams become reality because in his dreams there are not only his friends with powers, but also great villains.

How old was Taylor Lautner when he made Sharkboy and Lavagirl?

Tape Sharkboy and Lavagirl premiered in 2005, when the actor Taylor Lautner He was only 13 years old and had only participated in some productions that had no international space.

“The movie happened at a time in my life where I took a step back from acting in order to focus on important things like my family, friends and fiancée. The time was not right for me, but Sharkboy will always have a very special place in my heart.” taylor when they asked him the reason for his absence in the latest film Superheroicos, in which he was supposed to play his old character.