how the 1,000 deaths a day break through, the madness of the tsar – Libero Quotidiano





Russia has recorded a new negative record of deaths from Covid: 1,239 in the last 24 hours. The figure is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Even yesterday 9 November’s record of 1,211 deaths was exceeded, despite the seven non-working days imposed by the president last week, Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Russian agencies including the Tax The previous day the victims had been 1,190. There were 39,160 new infections, of which 2,818 in the Moscow region, and 2,680 in St. Petersburg.





Only 62 million people in Russia have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, the Russian health minister said. Mikhail Murashko, taken from the Interfax agency. About 146 million people live in Russia. Too few are therefore immunized.





And the problem is that in Moscow as in other Russian cities, he reports the Corriere della Sera in a reportage, no one observes the protective measures like the masks and hand sanitation. “Premiums for those who get vaccinated and the obligation to stay at home for all unvaccinated pensioners in their 60s, except for outdoor walks and sports. I go into the bank and there are disinfectants everywhere, but nobody uses them. check that people respect the rules, even if the fines would also be heavy “, it says.



