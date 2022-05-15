Entertainment

How the love story between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds began

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Countless are the love stories that emerged from the big screen recording scene after scene. But very few steal sighs and are envied by colleagues and fans. Blake Lively, the protagonist of gossip-girl Y Ryan Reynolds, interpreter of deadpool, They became one of the most beloved couples in the Hollywood environment and one of the most looked at every time the red carpet unfolds.

The actors in love were once again on everyone’s lips after the popular met gala in which one of the most striking moments was precisely the appearance of the couple. is that when Blake unfurled her stunning dress, the gaze and applause of Ryan they did not take long to arrive. There was no one who missed that scene. Everyone ran to publish the videos of this fact and the users went crazy on social networks wishing for a love like that of these two celebrities. But how did this beautiful story begin?

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Niurka Marcos is sincere and tells the “males” of “The House of Celebrities”: what do you want to see?

6 mins ago

From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk, all of Amber Heard’s partners

8 mins ago

Back Street Boys and their concert at the Tecate Emblema de CDMX: “absolutely epic”

19 mins ago

Petition to fire Amber Heard from new ‘Aquaman’ movie exceeds 4 million signatures

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button