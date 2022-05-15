How the love story between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds began

Countless are the love stories that emerged from the big screen recording scene after scene. But very few steal sighs and are envied by colleagues and fans. Blake Lively, the protagonist of gossip-girl Y Ryan Reynolds, interpreter of deadpool, They became one of the most beloved couples in the Hollywood environment and one of the most looked at every time the red carpet unfolds.

The actors in love were once again on everyone’s lips after the popular met gala in which one of the most striking moments was precisely the appearance of the couple. is that when Blake unfurled her stunning dress, the gaze and applause of Ryan they did not take long to arrive. There was no one who missed that scene. Everyone ran to publish the videos of this fact and the users went crazy on social networks wishing for a love like that of these two celebrities. But how did this beautiful story begin?

Although it sounds hard to believe, this love story began a long time ago and they are still seen as the first day. Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds they met in 2010 during the filming of the film Green Lantern of DC Comics, where the actor personified Green Lantern and she stood out as carol ferris. The crush was instantaneous: a year later, they started dating to finally give the “yes I want” long-awaited at the altar in 2012. In this way, they became one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. It is that they not only show themselves as an attractive and talented duo, but also have a great sense of humor.

The love of the two mutated into a great family. Shortly after, his three daughters arrived: James in 2014, Inez in 2016 and Betty in 2019. The duo does not hide their love, but they also know the rules of stardom and fame and know how to preserve intimacy, publicly sharing only what is fair and necessary. For example, it is known that they are great friends of TAylor Swift and that the singer even titled a song with the name of her third girl on the album Folklore to honor their friendship.

For more than a decade, Blake Y Ryan they became inseparable. They walk the red carpets of all the events to which they are invited, they accompany each other in the presentations of their new projects, they walk around the world and have proven to be exceptional companions. What is the secret to maintaining this bond from day one? Something so basic and necessary that we don’t even think about it. But his secret is plain and simple humor. They constantly joke about each other on social media, each time raising the bar a little higher as a challenge.

These kind of pranks, they do them all the time. For example, he shares images of her wife with her face cut off or she always makes the joke of the classic confusion between Ryan Reynolds Y Ryan Gosling. Irony is characteristic of their bond, although they always keep a low profile. the protagonist of gossip-girl, who just confirmed the sequel to in simple favour, and the actor from Green Lantern They are very clear about how to preserve their private life and then dazzle with each public appearance.