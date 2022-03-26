How the name “Oscar” came about at the Academy Awards

Oscar 2022: why the statuette is called Oscar. (Photo: Capture)

The 94th edition of the Oscar awards is a few days away from happening and with it the euphoria for the most important award in the seventh art in the world has generated great interest. However, many followers of the gala, which rewards the best of dramatic art and which is broadcast throughout the world, They do not know its origin and why it is known as oscar.

To know the origin we have to go back to 1929, when initially, the prize did not have its own name. At that time, the US film industry referred to the award as: The Academy statuette, The golden trophy or statuette of merit.

Around the creation there are many legends that are still present today; however, the version from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences found on its official website indicates that the maximum person responsible for emphasizing the awards that today day they celebrate was the then librarian of The AcademyMargaret Herrick.

Margaret Herrick the official founder of the Oscar Awards Photo: julianmarquina

Margaret Herrick She earned her librarian’s degree from the University of Washington, and in 1929 became Senior Librarian at the Yakima Public Library. In 1931 she began offering her services as a volunteer librarian to The Academy after marrying Donald Gledhill, who was the assistant to the executive secretary.

Later, in 1945, she would become executive director until 1971, some time after her promotion, was in charge of baptizing the prestigious statuette as Oscar by stating that “He looked like his uncle Oscar”.

Since then, the Academy began to refer to the award in that way informally, it was not until 1934 that the name became popular, when the renowned columnist, Sidney Skolski used it in his column to talk about the Award for “Best actress” that he had harvested, Katharine Hepburn. It would not be until 1939 when the Academy used the term oscar officially.

FILE PHOTO: An Oscar statue is seen in a souvenir shop at the Dolby Theater during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The person in charge of creating the first medals was the art director of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Cedric Gibbons, who designed a statuette of a knight standing on a film reel wielding a crusader’s sword. Later, the organizing committee turned to the sculptor of george stanley to make the design in three dimensions, which is maintained to this day.

The Origin of the International Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; and its first official celebrations.

The Academy, as it is currently known, has its origin on May 16, 1929, when the pioneers of the industry began to reward the quality of American cinematography. A couple of years before in 1927, the International Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been foundedunder the initiative of the president of MGM, Louis B Mayer.

FILE PHOTO. An Oscar statuette on display at an Oscars screening in Paris, France. April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

Two years later, in 1929, the first ceremony of the Academy Awardsat a gala in the Blossom Room the Hotel Hollywood Roosevelt. In that first edition, the winners were already known because they were announced three weeks in advance.

A year later, in 1930, the names were given at the time of the ceremony, although an advance list was leaked to the media for publication. That tradition met a fleeting fate when The Angeles Times published the names of the winners ahead of time.

Therefore, and following the current format of sealed envelopes that has been used since 1940will take place next Sunday, March 27, 2022, The 94th installment of the oscars from Dolby Theater in Hollywood, USA.

