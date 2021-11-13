Business

how they screw you (and what you really eat) – Libero Quotidiano

There is something that, perhaps, you don’t know about bread. Yes, because it cannot always be sold in bulk. The partially pre-cooked one, whether it is frozen or not, and then finished cooking at a later time, must necessarily be packaged. But not only: as reported by ilfattoalimentare.it, the product must be clearly distinguished from the fresh one, all with a specific label that informs the consumer on how to prepare it.

This is what was reaffirmed by a sentence of State Council last October, in an appeal in which the refusal of the appeal to the TAR advanced by an Apulian supermarket against the ASL of Lecce was confirmed.

The sentence highlights how the indications to be reported on the packaging, in addition to the standard ones, must also contain the wording “obtained from frozen partially cooked bread” or “obtained from partially cooked bread”. The purpose of the indications, of course, is to guarantee maximum transparency to the customer, making a very clear distinction between precooked and fresh products.

And again, in the document it is clarified that, in the event that the completion of cooking cannot take place in areas separate from the sales areas, bread can also be exceptionally baked in the shop, as long as compliance with the hygiene and health regulations is always guaranteed, and as long as a sign with the cooking prerogatives of the product is clearly visible to the consumer. And again, the bread must still be delivered to the customer packaged.

