How to apply for the immigration plan for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians – NBC Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – The United States announced that it will begin this Friday the process to receive applications to access humanitarian immigration permits for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, which will be added to those that were already being granted to Venezuelans.

The Joe Biden government reported on Thursday the measures to control migration, which includes this program that gives legal status for two years to those who enter after following the steps indicated by the authorities and the immediate expulsion of those who cross the southern border without authorization.

Through a fully online process, individuals can apply for advance authorization to travel to the United States and be considered, on a case-by-case basis, for temporary permission of up to two years, which would include employment authorization.

Based on the process for Venezuelans announced in October, this process should establish similar steps for Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan nationals. Here we detail them:

WHO CAN BENEFIT FROM THIS MEASURE?

All nationals of Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti who make their application and pass the rigorous biometric and biographical controls of national security and public safety; have a sponsor in the United States who is committed to providing financial and other support; and comply with immunizations and other public health requirements. People who enter the United States, Mexico or Panama without authorization after today’s announcement will not generally be able to benefit from these processes

Additionally, USCIS explains that the beneficiary must:

Be a national of Cuba, Haiti or Nicaragua or be an immediate relative (spouse, common-law partner or unmarried child under 21 years of age) and travel with a citizen of the eligible countries;

Possess a valid passport for international travel; be outside of the United States;

have a US-based support person who has filed a Form I-134 on behalf of the beneficiary that USCIS has investigated and confirmed and provide their own business travel to a US airport;

have a US-based support person who has filed a Form I-134 on behalf of the beneficiary that USCIS has investigated and confirmed and provide their own business travel to a US airport; Submit and pass the required verifications and investigations.

HOW CAN THIS MEASURE BE APPLIED?

The first step in the process is for the US-based sponsor to file a Form I-134A, “Statement of Financial Support,” with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for each citizen or member of the immediate family you seek to support, including minor children.

The US government will then vet the sponsor to make sure they can financially support the Venezuelan citizens who are on the form.

WHAT ARE THE STEPS TO OBTAIN THE BENEFIT?

The key steps in the process are six, according to USCIS:

– Step 1: Economic Sponsorship: Fill out Form I-134A

– Step 2: Send Biographic Information: The beneficiary will receive an email from USCIS with instructions on the next steps.

– Step 3: Submit Petition on the CBP One Mobile App

– Step 4: Receive Advance Travel Authorization to the United States. After completing Step 3, the beneficiary will receive a notification in their myUSCIS account confirming whether CBP will provide them with advance authorization to travel to the United States.

– Step 5: Obtain Permit for Temporary Stay at the Port of Entry.

– Step 6: Obtain the Temporary Permanence Permit.

WITH THE TEMPORARY STAY PERMIT CAN I APPLY FOR AN EMPLOYMENT PERMIT?

Individuals may request employment authorization from USCIS by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Individuals who are granted parole and eligible to apply for employment authorization can do so online, according to USCIS.

As part of the requirements, everyone two years of age and older will be required to complete a medical examination for tuberculosis, including an Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) test, within 90 days of arrival in USA.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THOSE WHO ENTER THE MEXICO BORDER WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION?

DHS will return to Mexico Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border without authorization.

The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and inherited from the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021). This measure can be applied immediately.

WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE NATIONALS OF CUBA, NICARAGUA AND HAITI WHO ARE ALREADY IN THE US?

The measure has not referred to those who are already in the US, that is, it only applies to those who make the request outside of US territory. These processes will allow up to 30,000 nationals of these four countries who meet the necessary requirements to legally arrive in the United States and reside for up to two years and receive permission to work here during that period.

WHO CAN BE SPONSORS?

Any person residing in the US with legal status, including representatives of companies or other organizations or entities, can support a potential beneficiary from the four countries to which the humanitarian parole applies: Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela, who already enjoyed the parole. benefit from october This includes those who have temporary protected status or asylum; have a “parole” or deferred action or deferred forced departure. All sponsors must pass the background and security check and demonstrate sufficient financial resources to receive, maintain and support the person or persons benefiting from the measure.

Individuals and representatives of organizations wishing to apply as sponsors must declare financial support for the organization and must pass security checks.

FROM WHEN DOES THIS PLAN BEGIN TO APPLY?

As announced by the DHS, it is effective immediately from this Friday, January 6, so those who are interested in entering the US legally can start their application from this link: https://www.uscis.gov/CHNV. Similarly, those who have entered through the southern border and “who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States will be subject to expedited expulsion or removal.”

WHO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO APPLY TO THIS PROGRAM?

Persons who have been ordered removed from the United States within the previous five years, persons who have crossed unauthorized between ports of entry after the date of the announcement; who have entered Mexico or Panama irregularly after the date of the announcement, or who are permanent residents or dual nationals of any country other than the countries to which the measure applies, or who currently have refugee status in any country . Those who do not have full vaccination schedules or do not meet other public health requirements are also not eligible.

WHERE CAN I CHECK MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS IMMIGRATION MEASURE AND THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

Complete information on the measure and the process to apply is available on the USCIS website: https://www.uscis.gov/CHNV.