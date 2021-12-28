How to buy NTF on eToro in 5 simple steps

The eToro broker was one of the first in the industry to believe in Bitcoin. Enough to add it to your list of tradable assets already in 2013, when the figures we read today were far away. In this article we will show you How to buy NTF on eToro.

eToro certainly cannot miss the NFT, acronym with which the Not Fungible Token, the latest digital gimmick that is gaining momentum. Through which it is possible purchase and sell intellectual property in digital format.

How to buy NTF on eToro easily and safely

Here are the 5 steps to take to buy NTF on eToro

1. Buy Ethereum on eToro

The first step to take is buy Ethereum tokens on eToro. If you don’t have an account yet, all you need to do is register, verify your identity and deposit funds.

Once the account has been verified and sufficient funds have been deposited, it is possible to connect to the Ethereum platform and choose the amount to buy.

After purchasing Ethereum, you will need to transfer them to your eToro Wallet by clicking on the “Wallet“Of your eToro account. To then select the Ethereum cryptocurrency and press “Transfer to Wallet“.

2. Download MetaMask

MetaMask is a cryptocurrency wallet that acts as a gateway to decentralized finance systems (DeFi) and the NFT ecosystem managed through Ethereum. It is available both as an add-on for i Firefox and Google Chrome browser, both as an app for iOS and Android mobile devices.

It will be necessary to do it from MetaMask.io, create a wallet, set a password and save the recovery phrase login credentials.

3. Send Ethereum to MetaMask

It is now possible to send Ethereum to your MetaMask wallet. To do this, you need to:

open the eToro Wallet and press “Send” under the Ethereum item open MetaMask, copy the address of your new wallet and paste it into the address field on eToro. From here, you need to indicate the amount of Ethereum to be transferred, before pressing “Send” again

Depending on the level of traffic on the Ethereum network, the transaction may take from a few minutes to over an hour

4. Connect to an NFT marketplace

Once the purchased Ethereum have arrived on MetaMask, it will be enough to log in to an NFT platform.

To do this, the broker eToro suggests OpenSea, to date the most used to manage NTF.

You need to press the wallet icon, post it in the upper right corner of the main OpenSea page, and choose MetaMask. You will be asked to link your wallet.

After logging in, on OpenSea you can choose between a very wide range of avatars and collectible art creations, with prices ranging from a few cents to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

5. Buy the NFT

Once you have chosen the NFT you are interested in, you can choose between two options: “Buy now” or “Make an offer”. if you want to propose a price (those who use eBay know what we are talking about).

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money