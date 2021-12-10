How to buy Spark after the airdrop to Ripple owners

eToro ready to allow trading on Spark but at the moment the market is still closed. The point of the situation

THE Trader of eToro soon they may have one more chance to invest in cryptocurrencies. In the list of virtual currencies available on the multifunctional broker it may soon be also present Spark. For three years, these tokens will be distributed by Flare, the first complete turing network to incorporate the Ethereum machine.

In practice, for each deglthe XRP (token based on the Ripple network) that are in circulation, a Spark token of the same amount is distributed. But what is Spark and above all how to buy these tokens? In the next paragraphs you can find an answer to these questions.

Before going into detail we can already anticipate that, at the end of the airdrop process, in order to buy FLR (Spark) simply open an account with eToro.

What is Spark

Spark is a decentralized crypto, just like Bitcoin, which is based on the same encryption techniques as the blockchain technology; it is with this channel that it transfers, confirms transactions and activates funds.

At the moment they are circulating 45 billion XRP tokens, which as mentioned are connected to Spark. However, we must consider that there is a finite number of branded tokens Spark, equal to 100 billion.

How much is it worth

At this time, the Spark’s value is rather uncertain; you have to see what will happen on the pitch. It is being confronted with DeFi and other useful cases. Furthermore, the value of XRP is more solid; this token has greater credibility, as it rests on an established blockchain. As the value of Spark is uncertain, so are the forecasts.

How to receive Spark tokens

When everything is unlocked to receive FLR tokens, it will be enough subscribe to the eToro platform, for free (here the official website for registration). Just a year ago, Spark were delivered to those who already owned XRP, with a ratio of 1 to 1. The requirement of the operation is that the XRPs are already deposited and fully verified, not in the approval phase or in the withdrawal phase, or they will not be valid for counting.

Be careful though; if you own XRP within the eToro Money app, you will not be considered eligible for distribution. If, on the other hand, you are entitled to it, you will not have to apply; you will be notified by email, and you will receive all the details you need to know how to distribute. If you are interested in having FLR tokens, you can simply follow the directions.

How to sign up for eToro

