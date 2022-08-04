How to choose the best watermelon in the market? These tips will help you make a good purchase

Who doesn’t like to go to market to think things? And it is that any millennial who respects himself knows what to do shopping in the market It is quite an adventure, so this time we give you the following tips so that they don’t give you a cat for a hare choose seasonal fruit, watermelon.

Summer is here and with it, fruits most refreshing of the year. The watermelon, for example, is one of them that adapts to everything, cocktails, water of the day, desserts, snacks, sweets, popsicles, salads, in short, it has no limits. Surely you have wondered how to know that a watermelon is ready for consumption and we have prepared some practical tips so that your purchase is successful.

In search of the right watermelon

We know that to choose our food the first contact will be with your appearance. we will surely find watermelons very bright in color, of different weights and sizes, including diversity in texture. But this does not guarantee that the watermelon It is ripe and sweet.

According to the account tik tok of the user @bendamiliotells us that the first thing to do is to look at the soil stain, that is, that the small yellow spots that our watermelonmust be very exposed, these will indicate that it is a ripe watermelon.

The shape is another of the elements that must be taken into account, that is to say, that the watermelon It must have a very definite shape. And you can not miss the tap, which confirms if that is the piece we want to wear. Yes when hitting, a dry sound is generated or of echo indicates that it is not ripe watermelon. So the exact point is that when you hit it it rumbles a little.

With these tips We know that you will be an expert when choosing this delicious and nutritious seasonal fruit. ¡Take the test and tell us how it went!