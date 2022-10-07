How to Dress Like Billie Eilish on Halloween for Under $35

Image credit: AP

There’s just no one like Billie Eilish. The Grammy winner is never afraid of a bold, head-turning look, which is one of the many reasons she creates the perfect DIY Halloween costume. Since Billie has so many memorable moments on the red carpet and on stage, we picked out her standout green t-shirt and shorts that she wore to a number of gigs for you to recreate!

Before we break down Billie’s specific look, let’s lay out the basics you’ll need to look like the singer. Wherever she is, Billie usually wears long fingernails, a thick silver chain and tiny sunglasses. Bonus: if you incorporate her chunky silver rings. Once you’ve covered the basics, it’s time to get dressed. Shop our picks for DIY Billie Eilish’s bright green stage look for under $30:

1. A black wig with green roots

Although she’s been known to wear many hair colors, including blue and purple, by far Billie’s most daring hairstyle is her signature black hair with neon green roots. Despite sporting dark hair when she first entered the music scene, Billie’s bright green locks quickly became her signature. Since then, she’s explored many hair colors and styles, but green always comes back into her rotation. So kick off your DIY Halloween costume with this HPO Lime Green Mullet. It’s made from 100% premium imported fiber and can be styled to create Billie’s high knot buns she loves to rock! $25, amazon.com

2. Billie’s Green Concert Look

Now that your wig is taken care of, let’s move on to Billie’s bright green and loose strands. This particular look is a classic from the “Bad Guy” singer, who wore this short-sleeved top and shorts during her When we all fall asleep. While Billie is full of velvet Gucci look was designed with the brand’s iconic symbols, our Amazon pick – this Billie Eilish costume – features unique references (like “Duh” and his “Bad Guy” graffiti) to make your costume stand out from the crowd. Additionally, this look comes with the green headband, seen on the model, and a black mask. $24, amazon.com

3. A silver chain and choker

It’s a rare occasion where Billie leaves home without at least one silver chain. When on stage, she usually wears a number of chains, as well as a black choker. And, we just so happen to have found both accessories in one. This Jovivi Cool Spike Punk Necklace features a snap button clasp, metal and genuine leather. $10, amazon.com

4. Tiny sunglasses

A Billie Eilish must-have! It’s cool ADE WU rectangular sunglasses are essential for creating the ultimate DIY costume. They’re lightly tinted for a bold look, and they’re neon green (we don’t need to explain why that works). While adding sunglasses to your DIY look because Billie Eilish is unnecessary, it will definitely add some sparkle to your costume. $11, amazon.com

5. Long nails

Nails, nails and more nails! Any Billie’s fan knows she doesn’t hit the stage or the red carpet without a fresh manicure. She is known to wear long pointed or coffin-shaped fingernails, which is why this $7 price tag Coffin Fake Nail Kit is our top pick for recreating her claws. It includes 100 pieces, so you can afford to mess up one nail…or 20. You can put these nails in two ways, using nail glue or jelly double-sided tape both included. Plus, we chose these particular nails because they come in a variety of colors that Billie has rocked in the past, including neon blue, green, white, pink, and orange. $7, amazon.com

6. Silver rings

We told you this one would be a bonus! But, why not get this If you sell vintage silver knuckle rings for just $14? Billie is known for her silver jewelry, especially her rings, though she does the occasional errand or grabs food in Los Angeles. This BThe oho knuckle bushing set includes 11 pieces (sizes 4.75 to 7.75) with all different designs. The set includes a combination of rings in various styles, including a rhinestone star ring, a crown ring, a lotus ring, a carved flower ring, a simulated gemstone ring, and layered leaf rings. $14, amazon.com