How to earn free cryptocurrencies – Benzinga Italy

Everyone loves a gift as a gift, especially when this gift could grow in value; Whether you’re looking for a low-cost entry into the market or just want to expand your wallet, getting free cryptocurrencies is never a bad thing.

Platforms that distribute free cryptocurrencies

As the market expands, the ways to receive free cryptocurrencies are also expanding. Let’s take a look at some ways to take advantage of these promotions while they are still available.

1. Bonus for signing up to eToro

If you have already invested in or have some savings that you intend to invest, eToro is a great option to receive free cryptocurrencies: the exchange offers new investors a $ 250 sign-up bonus, but you will need to deposit and exchange $ 5,000 to be eligible for this promotion. Of course, $ 250 is a great bonus to use to be able to buy over a dozen different cryptocurrencies on the platform.

eToro offers investors the ability to invest in professionally managed portfolios, which makes the exchange a great choice for new investors; Furthermore, more than 20 million users entrust their funds to this exchange, as the platform is seen as one of the safest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

2. Coinbase Earn

Coinbase is primarily a trading platform, but you can also receive free cryptocurrencies worth around $ 30: thanks to its Earn program, the platform offers free crypto simply to learn about cryptocurrencies; currently you can study Basic Attention Token (BAT), 0x (ZRX), Zcash (ZEC), EOS (EOS) and other coins. Watch the video, take the quiz and answer the questions correctly to get free cryptocurrencies; Coinbase will credit your account with the cryptocurrencies you have learned about. This program is a great way to receive a large variety of cryptocurrencies for free.

Don’t worry – you won’t lose your free money if you get it wrong to answer the questions. You will be able to take the quiz as many times as you want to pass it.

To get free cryptocurrencies you will need to join Coinbase, so you will need to provide the platform with your identity and a photo of yourself. Coinbase reports to the Internal Revenue Service (the US tax agency) and other state bodies, so don’t come looking for free cryptocurrencies on this platform if you are entering the crypto world for anonymity.

You can also earn an extra bonus by referring other people to the Coinbase Earn project.

3. Voyager Exchange

Voyager offers a great cryptocurrency platform for both mobile and desktop devices; here you can buy popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and dozens of other altcoins.

Furthermore, you will be able to deposit your crypto in an interest bearing account, which will allow you to earn up to 10% interest on your cryptocurrency holdings. Deposit at least $ 100 on Voyager and you will receive $ 25 in Bitcoin as a bonus.

4. Cryptocurrency Staking

Staking cryptocurrencies is one of the most innovative ways to earn free cryptocurrencies in the form of interest; While crypto staking can get complicated on platforms like Aave, Compound, and Uniswap, there are alternatives for staking cryptocurrencies on exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini. These platforms allow you to stake Ethereum on the ETH2 network; ETH2 is the proof-of-stake upgrade to Ethereum that allows a user to earn around 7% interest paid in Ethereum on their cryptocurrency positions.

If you want to staking your cryptocurrencies on Coinbase, you will need to join the Ethereum staking waiting list; once approved, you can start staking your Ether tokens to earn interest on your cryptocurrency. Don’t you want to wait? Gemini allows investors to start staking their cryptocurrencies right away for interest, so you can start growing your cryptocurrency holdings today.

5. Crypto.com Cash Back

Crypto.com has partnered with Visa to offer a Visa prepaid card with a cashback incentive: if you purchase items under this program, you will earn Crypto.com coin, MCO; the platform offers different levels of rewards depending on the amount of MCO tokens staked on the platform.

The program offers 1-5% cashback on all purchases, a much higher figure than most debit cards. 10% cashback is offered for purchases on Expedia and Airbnb, and you can even receive credit for 100% cashback on your Netflix and Spotify subscriptions.

6. Celsius Network Membership Bonus

Deposit more than $ 1,000 in cryptocurrency on Celsius Network and you can get a $ 10 signup bonus in Bitcoin. If you keep the deposit for 3 months, you can double your free Bitcoin with another $ 10 free reward.

You will also have the opportunity to earn 10% interest on Bitcoin with an additional 30% if you decide to hold a portion of your stake in CEL, the native currency of Celsius: this is a similar method to cryptocurrency staking, but in in this case the platform uses your position to lend funds to investors, similar to how traditional banks operate.

7. BlockFi Savings Account

If you keep your cryptocurrencies steady and don’t put them to work, you can still earn passive income: BlockFi in fact offers cryptocurrency savings accounts with an annual compound interest rate of 8.6%, paid in monthly installments; you can earn interest in Bitcoin, Ether tokens or USD. The withdrawal limits are also high, i.e. 100 BTC per week, thus far beyond the needs of most lenders.

While there is a risk of a gap, your deposits are insured through Gemini, one of the most highly regulated cryptocurrency companies in the world. BlockFi is considered to be one of the easiest to use platforms out there, so it may be a good choice if the idea of ​​entering the crypto world makes you uncomfortable.

8. Cryptocurrency Airdrop

Cryptocurrency airdrops are provided with no strings attached. Sometimes, platforms looking to expand their user base offer cryptocurrency airdrops, meaning they send users free crypto tokens simply for using their platform. The first major example of a cryptocurrency airdrop was Uniswap: the platform provided 400 UNI tokens to each wallet connected to it, for a value of more than $ 9,000 today.

Did you miss the Uniswap airdrop but still want to have free cryptocurrencies without effort? Benzinga is creating Zing Token, a loyalty token based on decentralized content creation. To get 10,000 free Zing tokens, check the registration page on our website.

Trade cryptocurrencies

If waiting for free cryptocurrencies isn’t your thing, you can join the millions of traders trading value or staking their wallets to earn extra cash; Check out the best platforms out there and learn the differences in their feature sets before committing any money.

Take advantage of it while you are in time

In a world of uncertain investing, there are few things better than getting free cryptocurrencies; the programs we have reported to you can represent good alternatives for those who do not have extra money to enter directly into the cryptocurrency market or who do not want to mine coins. Not to sound trivial, but who knows how long this will all last? As with any new product, cryptocurrency platforms are also giving giveaways for the purpose of gaining new users, but who knows if they will still be as generous as the market becomes more saturated.

If you have become curious about cryptocurrencies, the time to take advantage of it is now. At the same time, be careful who receives your data – in the future, that data will be far more valuable than any asset on the planet. Trade them for the most value by entering this industry early.

Methodology

Benzinga has created a specific methodology to classify cryptocurrency exchanges and tools. We prioritized platforms based on offers, pricing and promotions, customer service, mobile app, user experience and perks and security. To see a full breakdown of our methodology, visit our Cryptocurrency Methodology page.