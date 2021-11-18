how to exploit it before losing money

From 1 January 2022 the percentage of the tax deduction is lowered from 90% to 60%. How to benefit from all the deduction instead of just a part?

It is now certain that from 1 January 2022 the bonus facades it will lose consistency and allow taxpayers to recover less money for the external refurbishment of the building than today. All is not lost, however. Not yet, because you have until 31 December 2021 to try to refurbish the exterior of the house by spending just 10% of the cost of the intervention. If you wait too long, instead of 10% you will have to pay 40%. So what can you do with the bonus facades like 90% instead of 60%?

The solution, the only possible one, is spontaneous: to pay everything before the end of 2021. In this way, according to the date of payment and not that of completion of the work, it will be possible to recover 90% of the expense instead of the 60% that it is up to 2022. But can it be done? And how should payments be made? Is there anything in particular to report on the invoice? We see how to take advantage of the facades bonus the best way possible.

Facade bonus: what does it entitle you to?

The new budget maneuver introduces important innovations for the bonus facades, that is, for the second major tax deduction on the house, after the 110% super bonus. The most important change, as anticipated, concerns the deduction: from 1 January 2022 it will not be more than 90% but 60%. And let’s not complain, indeed as someone said “too much grace, St. Anthony”, because the benefit, in a first draft of the maneuver, had to disappear. Recovered from the photo finish, this compromise was found.

The facades bonus allows, therefore, until 31 December 2021 to recover 90% of the expenditure for the recovery or restoration of the external facade of existing buildings, of any cadastral category, including instrumental properties, as long as they are located in the zones A or B or similar depending on regional legislation and municipal building regulations.

Another constraint to access the concession: the facade subject to the works must be visible from the street, therefore the parts that overlook, for example, the internal courtyard of the building are not included in the bonus.

The benefit is due both to the owners of the property and to the tenants who participate in the expense and can be used through:

tax deduction to be reported in the tax return and to be recovered in ten annual installments of the same amount;

credit assignment;

discount on invoice.

Facade bonus: subsidized jobs

The 2022 budget maneuver did not change the works that fall within the bonus facades. Hence, they benefit from the 90% deduction until 31 December 2021 he was born in 60% for 2022 the following works.

Cornices and balconies

They include:

cleaning And painting of the surface;

And of the surface; consolidation, restoration or renewal of the elements that make up the balcony or the cornice.

Condition: that overlook the external facade.

The same goes for i friezes and for ornaments.

Facades

They include:

cleaning and painting ;

; consolidation, renewal and restoration of the elements;

improvement of thermal characteristics.

Conditions: compliance with the insulation limit values ​​and the requirements established by law in the event that the interventions have an impact from a thermal point of view or affect more than 10% of the gross dispersing surface of the building.

If the building is covered with tiles or materials to be replaced for insulation, this surface should not be counted in 10%.

If the incidence exceeds 25%, in the presence of other requirements they can fall within the super bonus of 110%.

Gutters, downspouts and parapets

This includes the repair or replacement of the gutter, parapets and downspouts of the external façade.

Installations

Work on installations that are found in the opaque part of the building (an antenna, an air conditioner cable, etc.). Interventions on other systems are included in the 50% deduction on building renovation.

Other expenses

The expenses for the rental of the scaffolding for external facades and those for the design or for the fee of professionals who perform, for example, an appraisal, an inspection or the energy performance certificate (Ape).

Facade bonus: what are the unsubsidized jobs?

Work carried out on:

flat roofs;

stained glass windows;

roofs;

doors or gates;

level terraces;

windows;

curtains and screens.

Facade bonus: how to take advantage of 90% instead of 60%

The only way to benefit from the entire facades bonus to 90% instead of that reduced to 60% is that of pay everything in advance. For some taxpayers it may mean completing payments that have already begun, for others, on the other hand, anticipating all payments for the interventions they intend to make next year.

It must be said that to take advantage of the bonus, the dates of the payments are valid, not those of the start or end of the work. So, anticipating the whole thing is perfectly legal. This means that to take advantage of the bonus, before losing money, the so-called «talking transfers»Relating to the work that will subsequently be carried out. Obviously, with the benefit of the risk that one day the company may default: just choose one of the many serious companies that exist in Italy, which are the overwhelming majority.

The expenditure carried out through the talking transfers must be reported in the 2021 tax return (that is, the one to be presented in 2022) to obtain recovery in ten annual installments of the same amount.

Alternatively, those who opt for it discount on invoice must make a speaking transfer equal to 10% of the expenditure incurred by 31 December 2021. The remainder, i.e. the 90% that is covered by the discount, is considered an expense incurred with the cash principle when the payment for the part not incurred arrives, i.e. that 10% paid by bank transfer.

For the discount on the invoice, as for the transfer of the tax credit, it is necessary to certify the appropriateness of the expenses. It is a certificate drawn up by a qualified technician before the start of the works in which it is acknowledged that the expenditure does not exceed the limit established by law. The fact that the sworn statement can be done before the start of the interventions guarantees the possibility of making the transfer by speaking on the basis of the invoice advanced by the company without further verification once the work is completed.



