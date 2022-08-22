How to get a temporary job in the United States from Colombia? – USA – International

As an extraordinary measure to obtain money, many foreigners, including Colombians, decide to go to the United States during a season in which they can accumulate enough capital to meet their expenses while they are abroad and obtain a remaining balance with which to pay. obligations in your country of origin.

To meet this need, which the US Department of State determines as “essential for the economy and food security”, the H-2 visa was created in 2020, with which a program is created in which Thousands of foreign people can be hired in the country for a given period of time.

This, in order for foreigners to cover the job offers that people in the United States cannot fill out due to lack of personnel. In June it was reported that for 10 million job openings, there were only 6 million people willing to fill them.

How does the visa work?

The visa is divided into two types: the H-2A and the H-2B. The first refers to agricultural jobs and the second to non-agricultural jobs. For neither of the two documents is it necessary for the person to be a professional or to have an academic degree.

However, those interested in working in the US must first find an employer who can demonstrate that the work they need in their company or business cannot be filled because there is not enough local labor.

The employer also You will need to complete Form I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker “for the purpose of entering the United States temporarily to perform services or work.”

Work visas in the United States: how do they work?

How to get the job?

Many, however, wonder how to get the job from abroad without having acquaintances in the United States who can refer you to an employer.

For this, there are numerous work agencies in which a foreigner can support, among which stands out Seasonal Jobs websitecreated by the Department of Labor itself, making it one of the safest to find a job.

Foreign nationals can look for work in the US through Seasonal Jobs.

There, those interested can filter the offers by location, duration, work area and type of payment, such as monthly or biweekly. Once you apply for the position, you must wait for the employer to fill out the proper forms and, once that is done, you can proceed with the visa process at the local embassy or consulate.

Where does it apply?

Not all countries are eligible for the H-2 visa, as the list is updated every year. By 2022, in Latin America, there are nations such as Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, among others.

In Europe, countries such as Spain and Portugal also apply.

It should also be noted that this visa can only be granted once a year, but it can be renewed for at least two times. In this case, the foreigner must submit the new application before the expiration of the current visa.

At the end of the third year, the person must leave the United States for at least three months before reapplying for the H-2 program.

