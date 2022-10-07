One of the last public appearances of the Australian/American actress Nicole Kidman was on the cover of the prestigious magazine Perfect Magazine, where we could see her more muscular than ever, and not only because of the use of Photoshop but also because, as she says, carries out a demanding training routine. we tell you how to get nicole kidman’s toned arms

The producer also offered some details regarding the physical exercise that changed her body, an activity very similar to that carried out by Queen Letizia, and that has specific characteristics to give that result.

How to achieve Nicole Kidman’s toned arms?

If you are a woman and you want your arms to look like those of Queen Letizia or Nicole Kidman, you have to follow a new methodology such as Reto48, whose creator explains what this work technique consists of.

The professional affirms that this level of muscle definition in the upper limbs is not achieved only with weights but should be combined with cardio, so that the metabolism speeds up without losing your muscles.

In the same way, it ensures that food is essential so that this effort does not cause problems. We are going to be demanding from the body like never before, and we must eat more protein and less carbohydrates. Balancing the food balance in this way, the diet favors the muscle groups to be marked.

In fact, there is no need to be so extreme, since these two celebrities are at a low but healthy BMI. Others may resort to these training methods only temporarily, to lose a little weight, then continue with a less intense exercise, which allows them to look healthy without reaching such definition.

What moves are essential?

Sara Álvarez, co-founder of Reto48, comments that there are five essential movements to have those arms.

These are triceps exercises, lateral raises, pushups, shoulder presses, and biceps curls. Of course, others can be added later, such as vertical elevations and those that the coach who attends the routine considers recommendable.

Frequency is another determining factor, and it is advisable to carry out three series of 12 to 15 repetitions. You should rest about 30 seconds between sets, and repeat this routine three to four times a week.

When in doubt, consult your personal trainer to avoid damaging bones, joints or muscles.

how much to weigh

Sara Álvarez explains that “you don’t have to be obsessed with the number printed on the dumbbells. The key to knowing if it is enough is that the last three repetitions cost you a lot of effort. When this is no longer the case, it is time to increase your weight from kilo to kilo, or adding one more iron in the case of working your arms with devices”.