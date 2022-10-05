how to get your ticket for any movie at 3.50 euros

Can’t miss out on the Film Festival 2022. Few plans are better than watching a movie with a bowl overflowing with popcorn. Even more so if it’s on the big screen, because the sensations experienced in the cinema cannot be compared to those at home, no matter how much we love our sofa. Now, in difficult times for the domestic economy, any promotion is welcome to continue going to theaters.

Thanks to its discount, you can start October by watching the premieres of the season. From this Monday, October 3 to next Thursday, October 6 (inclusive)valid throughout Spain, you can get tickets for only €3.50. Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Fedicine and FECE, basic tickets can be purchased for this unique price, which is more than half off the usual price.

In order to enjoy the promotion, those interested must enter the official website of the Film Festival (just click on the previous link). Once inside, you have to click on “Accredit yourself now”, being able to complete the process individually or in groups. After selecting the number of people (viewers), you have to fill in the personal information of each one and hit send.

By doing so, a PDF document will be generated that must be presented at the cinema in order to obtain tickets at 3.50 euros. Some document such as the DNI may be required to prove identity. On the other hand, to know which cinemas are hosting this event, you can check the list published on the Film Festival website. Knowing how to get the tickets, the only thing left to do is decide on the movie.

October billboard to take advantage of the Film Festival

Movie lovers are in luck, because there are movies for all tastes. Suspense, fear, comedy, romantic… It will be impossible for none of them to catch your attention! Then we leave you a list with some of the tapes that currently star in the movie theater billboard:

‘smile’

A horror movie on the lips of absolutely everyone. Until Stephen King has praised it, so if you want to get ahead of Halloween, it’s just the one you’re looking for. After witnessing a strange incident involving a patient, her psychologist begins to experience strange and terrifying events that take her away from reality and force her to confront her past.

‘Do not worry dear’

Since its promotional campaign, this film has brought a tail. As much for its protagonists, Harry Styles Y Florence Pughas by its director Olivia Wilde. Focusing on the story, you can see a happy couple with an idyllic life. While Alice is a dedicated housewife, Jack works in a large corporation developing a project that she begins to suspect. The accident rate is beginning to impose itself on everyday life.

‘Model 77’

One of our best directors, Alberto Rodriguez, returns with a prison subgenre thriller. It takes us back to the Barcelona of 1977, to the Modelo prison, where a young imprisoned accountant, Manuel (Miguel Herrán), awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a possible sentence of between 10 and 20 years: a disproportionate punishment. Along with his cellmate, Pino (Javier Gutiérrez), he joins a group of common prisoners to demand an amnesty. Thus begins a war for freedom that shakes the prison system itself.

‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock or, surprisingly enough, bad bunny, give color to this action film where five contract killers find themselves on the same bullet train that travels from Tokyo to Morioka with few stops in between. During the journey they discover that their missions are not unrelated to each other… Who will get out of there alive? Suspense reigns until the last minute, with a surprise at the final station.

Reruns

In addition to this year’s premieres and films, reruns of previous seasons can be viewed. It is the case of ‘Avatar’ either ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.