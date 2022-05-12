How to improve your mobile photos by changing these three simple settings

Mobile cameras are getting better and better and have more options, but with these three settings we can greatly improve our photos without complicating our heads. There they go:





Use the best sensor and brightest lens of our mobile

Current mobiles have at least two objectives associated with two sensors. For reasons of space and optics, they cannot be the same. Normally, the main sensor is given prominence with its corresponding objective.

Difference in quality between the main camera and the wide angle

Well, if we always want the highest quality, the best result in night scenes and the least amount of noise possible, we should shoot with the largest sensor our mobile has.

We can find out by looking at La Cacharrería de Xataka, there we have all the data we may need on any mobile, including the size of the sensors, when the manufacturer gives the data, of course. And if we want to be sure, all we have to do is download Aida64 and in Devices>Camera ID we will find the exact model of sensor.

Aida64 Price: Gratuitous

Download: Android

Download: iOS

Today the sensors are beginning to be 1″, but the normal thing is that they measure between 1/2.55″ and 1/3.4″ of those associated with a telephoto lens. The larger the divider, the second number, the smaller It will be the sensor.

But we can check the quality ourselves. We take as many shots as sensors our smartphone has and then we compare the photographs at 100% of their size. You have to look at the noise, in the areas of light and in the shadows; and if you want to go further, what does sharpness look like in the corners. You will get more than one surprise.

In this case we only have to take two photographs to see which is the best combination.

In addition, with the number of pixels that the main mobile sensors now have on average, we can then crop without problems to get the look of a photograph taken with a telephoto lens.

Choose the RAW format when there is good light and HEIC when it is scarce

This is going to be a bit unpopular, because it’s not practical. Unless you have a high-end mobile like an iPhone 13 Pro. It all depends on the light you have at all times.

In good light, the RAW is perfect

If you are going to shoot in broad daylight, the sun pours in and everything is perfectly lit, always shoot in RAW format, the raw format that many of us still use in more traditional cameras. With this format, which you can choose in the camera settings, we have much more information and quality.

The difference between shooting RAW or HEIC in low light

But if we are going to take pictures at night, in places with low light, it is best to bet on computational photography and take advantage of all the possibilities it offers with the jpeg or HEIC format. In this way we will remove the noise and the problems that we can find in the very small sensors of mobile phones when the sun has gone at a stroke.

It is very easy to change image format

Normally, at the top of the screen you will find the format in which you are shooting. If you click on it, you can change the format without problems, although check first if your phone is capable of shooting in RAW, because it may not be.

If we are lucky enough to have an iPhone 13 Pro, everything changes because it has the famous Apple ProRAW, a format that combines the advantages of both formats, the information of the raw format and the assistance of computational photography.

Work with Pro mode

Another perhaps unpopular measure, I know. Because it is so comfortable to shoot and go that there is no point in complicating your life. But If you want to take advantage of the full potential of your mobile, it is the best option.. It requires more attention from the photographer, but the results, after practice, are much better.

You just have to activate the Pro mode and control two parameters: the shutter time and the sensitivity. The enormous advantage, and because of the fact that it is very easy to manage these parameters, is that the visualization is live. That is, any change is seen on the screen. And you can get what you want.

With the Pro mode you can darken the shadows without problem

Above all you are going to play with the shutter time. If you put a slow one, you will capture more light; and if you put it faster, you will better capture the most intense lights, leaving the shadows more hidden.

And we will no longer depend on what the engineers have decided for you when you shoot in full Auto mode. In this mode, the shadows usually come out bright by default. And that’s why the look is so unnatural.

We recommend you try these three simple settings. You will see how your photographs improve from a technical point of view and you can begin to focus on what is important, which is choosing good frames, great moments and perfect compositions.