How to use two WhatsApp profiles on one phone

46

























Whatsapp It is by far the most used chat app in the world, with over 2 billion active users, but it is certainly not the most complete, nor the best. Among his limits bigger, and more criticized, there is certainly the fact that it is not possible use two WhatsApp profiles with the same smartphone to keep business chats separate from personal chats, for example.









Every WhatsApp profile, in fact, it is strictly linked to a single phone number but, unlike what happens on Telegram or other similar apps, even in the case of a dual SIM phone it is not possible to use two WhatsApp profiles with a single WhatsApp app. We will therefore have to use two phones, on which we will mount the single SIM cards, linked to the single accounts. Definitely inconvenient, certainly not what many users would like. In reality, however, there is a trick to use two WhatsApp profiles on the same phone: You don’t get a smooth user experience like other apps, but it’s better than nothing. Here’s how it’s done.

Two WhatsApp profiles on one phone: what you need

Clearly, to use two WhatsApp profiles on the same phone, you need a smartphone capable of managing two phone numbers at the same time. That is one of many dual SIM smartphone which, fortunately, are very popular today and no longer cost as they once did.

In this smartphone we are going to insert two different SIMs, to have two different numbers on the same phone. It is not necessary that they are telephone SIMs from different operators, nor does anything change in the case of a virtual operator: the important thing is that they are two different telephone numbers, both working on the smartphone on which we want to use two WhatsApp profiles at the same time.

WhatsApp: how to activate the second profile

After setting up your dual SIM phone and making sure both numbers work without problems, we can move on to installing WhatsApp on the phone, with the classic procedure that will pass from verification of the telephone number. For more information on how to install WhatsApp, please refer to this guide.

After the procedure, we will have the classic WhatsApp app on our smartphone, linked to the first number, which works without problems and which we can use as usual. Half of the work has been done, now it’s time to move on to the other half.

In other words, we proceed to install a second WhatsApp app, different from the first: we are talking about WhatsApp Business, version for companies and merchants of WhatsApp, which works almost identically to the traditional version but which, physically, is a different app on the smartphone. For more information on WhatsApp Business, please refer to this guide.

This second app, just like the regular WhatsApp one, will go linked to a phone number to validate the profile. Clearly the number we will use in this phase is right that of the second SIM installed on the smartphone: on this number we will receive the verification code that we will need to activate the app and start using it.

At this point we will find ourselves with a dual SIM phone, with installed above two WhatsApp apps, in turn related to two phone numbers. And then we can use two WhatsApp profiles on the same phone.

Two WhatsApps on one phone: the limits

What has been explained so far, of course, is a trick that serves to overcome one of the biggest limits of WhatsApp. It is not an optimal solution, it is a compromise which in turn has limits.

The main limitation is that we will not have both profiles on the same WhatsApp app: to switch from one profile to another, therefore, we will have to jump from the classic WhatsApp app to the WhatsApp Business one. It’s not comfortable, but it is better than nothing.

Two WhatsApps on one phone: Guest mode

There is, to be honest, a second trick to use two WhatsApp profiles on the same phone: the mode “Guest“, available on both Android phones and iPhones.

Guest mode allows you to create a new profile on the same phone. Each profile is separate from the others and can be used for install the same apps several times, keeping the data of one profile separate from that of the other profiles.

By activating the Guest mode on a dual SIM phone you can install two classic WhatsApp apps which, being separate, will not conflict with each other and will allow us to use two WhatsApp profiles on the same smartphone.

Again this is not a very convenient solution, because to change profile we will have to jump from the normal account to the guest one, but once again it is a trick that solves a problem and, if we want to install two WhatsApp profiles on the same smartphone, it’s worth a try.

For detailed information on how to use Guest mode to use two WhatsApps on the same phone, please read ours guide on this topic.