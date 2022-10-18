How was the relationship of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

believe it or not, It’s been over a decade since the sweet days when Zac Efron, 35, and Vanessa Hudgens, 33 they were a couple.

The former Disney actors starred together in the hit film franchise High School Musical from 2006 until the last movie in 2008. For about five years, Vanessa and the Baywatch actor they were Hollywood’s “fashion couple”but sadly they weren’t in this together for long.

Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship from their Disney days to today!

Zac and Vanessa meet

When Zac was just 18 years old, he met Vanessa, then 17 years old, while auditioning for the role of Troy Bolton. It didn’t take long until the teen icons were completely loved and watched by everyone.

It will interest you: BTS’s Jin uses space to announce his solo project “The Astronaut”

Recalling the first time he met Vanessa, Zac revealed in an interview with People that the connection between the two was instant.

Even Vanessa remembers the early days of their relationship the same way, as she told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast in 2019.

“We created a bond from the beginning. We thought, ‘We’re doing this, it’s us or nothing,’” she said.

In 2007, Hudgens cast Zac as his love interest in his famous “Say OK” music video. During that time, they also heavily promoted the release of HSM around the world.

Since then it began to be rumored that they had an off-screen romance since they began to be seen going out together in various parts, until photos of both kissing passionately on the beach came outwhich would confirm their romance.

Afterwards they were seen wearing couple rings and the rumor spread quickly that they could be engaged. However, later in July 2009, Vanessa shut down the engagement rumors and set the record straight on her goals.

“I believe that [casarse y formar una familia] It’s great, but I’m so focused on my career right now that it doesn’t really cross my mind,” she told People.

your breakup

Every teenager’s nightmare came true when Vanessa and Zac officially split in December 2010.. At that time, the star was 22 years old, and Zac was about 23.

Details of their breakup were not released publicly, but they are said to be on good terms. However, a few months after the split, the star of spring breakers revealed that long distance played a role in their breakup.

“Long distance relationships are difficult no matter what. When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it wasn’t the same,” she said.

After their breakup in 2010, the duo lost touch for a few years. But in 2019, when she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa shared that she was very grateful for the romance of her youth.

Keep reading: Fanatic postpones her heart surgery to go to the Harry Styles concert

Since her time with Zac, Vanessa later dated the actor from ElvisAustin Butler, 31, from 2011 until their separation in 2020. She is now completely in love with professional baseball player Cole Tucker26 years old.

Zac for his part, was linked to several women in Hollywood. including the star Emily In ParisLily Collins, Sami Miro and her co-star from BaywatchAlexandra Daddario.

Most recently, he dated Australian model Vanessa Valladares, from September 2020 until their split in April 2021. For now, it is known that he’s single and not really looking for someoneas he told Men’s Health magazine in September 2022.