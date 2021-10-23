Huffpost weekend. Between sustainability, a slow journey and a porcini sauce

It is not so much a question of seeking perfection, but rather the idea of ​​starting to change even a habit. One at a time, one and then forward, without stopping. We can start filling a bottle before going out instead of buying a bottle of water from the machine in the office. Then instead of shopping on your mobile, think a little more about what we have near home, about the useless packaging with which we often get online shopping. “I would like these pages to become a useful tool to understand that the commitment to sustainability is made up of gradual adjustments, attempts, personal choices, many small actions that, repeated every day, shared, make the difference”: says Camila Mendini (known on the web as @carotilla) in the introduction of ″ (Im) Perfetto sustainable “(Fabbri Editore), a book in which he moves between food and shopping, in wardrobes and in the home in general to explain to us that a green alternative is always possible . Basic rule when it comes to clothes: buy less and buy better. Then transform, modify, repair, mend (I recommend looking online for “visible mending”). In beauty products, avoid disposables and finish one product before buying another. When shopping: pay attention to packaging and deadlines, better buy what is about to expire, and eat it immediately. We will avoid making it end up in the dustbin. And then the anti-waste apps like Too Good To Go and MyFoody.

(Im) Perfect sustainable by Camilla Mendini (Fabbri Editore) (Im) Perfect sustainable by Camilla Mendini (Fabbri Editore)

Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery. On Sky Uno, on demand and streaming on Now. The attention of Thom, a brilliant engineering student, is captured by the safe of the Bank of Spain which, built a hundred years earlier, has never been violated. When he discovers that a legendary treasure will be kept in the safe for 10 days, Thom devises a plan to land a very fruitful heist with the help of art dealer Walter Moreland. However, they will only have 105 minutes, the time of the 2010 World Cup final: Netherlands vs Spain.

You, season 3 (on Netflix). Just married and with a baby, in season three Joe and Love move to the sunny community of Mother Linda in Northern California, where they are surrounded by privileged high-tech entrepreneurs, moralistic mom bloggers and famous Instagram biohackers. Joe works hard in his new role as husband and father, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness … not to mention matters of the heart. What if the neighbor was the woman of his dreams? Escaping from a basement cage is one thing, but being imprisoned in a “perfect” marriage with a wife who knows all your tricks? That will be a much more complicated escape.

JOHN P. FLEENORJOHN P. FLEENOR / NETFLIX YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG and VICTORIA PEDRETTI as LOVE QUINN in episode 301 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR / NETFLIX Â © 2021

“The soul of the city. Memorable lives and places that inspired them “is a podcast from the Iperborea publishing house, six episodes for six weeks, a new episode every Saturday to accompany the release of Jan Brokken’s book” The soul of the cities “, available in bookstores from October 13. Produced in collaboration with the Embassy and Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and created by Natascha Lusenti (texts and voice) and Paolo Corleoni (sounds), it will be distributed free of charge on the main platforms and through the newsletter of the publishing house specialized in northern literature. -Europe.

The soul of the city is a journey through time and continents: Brokken accompanies the reader by encountering the streets, houses, landscapes and people who inspired them. Giorgio Morandi’s Bologna, Bergamo where Gaetano Donizetti was born and died, the Düsseldorf artist Joseph Beuys, Paris where Erik Satie met Picasso, Djagilev and Cocteau. And then Amsterdam so dear to Gustav Mahler, St. Petersburg to retrace the tormented musical story of Shostakovi, up to Cagliari to discover Eva Mameli Calvino – Italo’s mother – illustrious naturalist and the first woman to direct a botanical garden in Italy.

Jan Brokken The soul of cities (Hyperborea) Loading... Advertisements Jan Brokken The soul of cities (Hyperborea)

A few paths, to freshen up your ideas, to look around. Terre Di Mezzo proposes them, in a series called Percorsi Di Terre. This is the journey of Oropa by Alberto Conte, founder of the Slow Movement who for over 15 years has been involved in the planning and dissemination of slow travel as a lifestyle.

Two hours from Milan and Turin, you get off the train and start walking or cycling: 4 comfortable stops for a long weekend, to discover the Serra Morenica, cross the rice fields of Vercelli, meet the Community of Bose, discover the the most important Marian sanctuary in the Alps. 2021 is the perfect year to discover Oropa: in fact, the solemn coronation of the Black Madonna has been celebrated every year since 1620. The sanctuary of Oropa extends for a kilometer in length, has 250 rooms (with 500 beds) and is a “house and church” for the 400 thousand pilgrims who visit it every year.

The walk starts from Santhià and arrives in Oropa is 64.9 km long with increasing gradients (more challenging in the second stage of the route). Worth seeing along the way are the Collegiate Church of Sant’Agata and the castle of Roppolo; then the ricetti (fortified structures) of Viverone and Magnano; the monastic community of Bose, the sanctuary of Graglia and finally that of Oropa. The last stage is the most demanding, but also the most beautiful: there are the valley of the Elvo stream, the nineteenth-century bridge, Sordevolo, a holiday center of yesteryear, pastures and woods, villas and farmhouses.

The path of Oropa (Terre di Mezzo Editore) The path of Oropa (Terre di Mezzo Editore)

This week the recipe to be replicated comes to us from Luca Pappagallo, one of the most loved chefs on the web. In 1999 he founded Cookaround, one of the first sites dedicated to cooking in Italy. In 2019, however, it opened Casa Pappagallo, on social networks (Facebook, instagram) and on YouTube with 247 thousand subscribers. During the week with Vallardi his first book “Benvenuti a Casa Pappagallo” came out.

“Ragù with porcini – writes Luca Pappagallo – is not one of those preparations that I often prepare – on the contrary, let’s face it: I rarely cook it – because there must be a combination of factors: desire and porcini. A monumental ragù can also be made with frozen mushrooms, but with fresh ones … well, there is no comparison! In any case, this ragù is delicious to season fresh pasta, but try it on a crouton as well. You will tell me ”.

RAGU ‘DI PORCINI @GuidoBernardoPappagallo

The recipe is for 4 people.

Meanwhile, fresh noodles are needed. Then you have to prepare the ingredients for the meat sauce: 1.2 kg of chosen minced beef, 1 kg of fresh porcini mushrooms (500 if frozen), 200 g of fresh bacon, 200 g of sausage, one onion, two carrots, two ribs of celery, 120 g of tomato paste, 600 g of peeled tomatoes, 200 ml of red wine, meat broth, a bunch of parsley, extra virgin olive oil, salt and black pepper.

Method. Prepare a fine mixture with the carrots, celery and onion. You can make it by hand or with a food processor, but be careful not to make a mush.

In a large saucepan, put the vegetables with a nice drizzle of oil and brown well. Add the fresh bacon, coarsely chopped. The fat will be completely absorbed by the vegetables and then released. Cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep them from burning. Add the minced meat and the sausage and brown them for about another 20 minutes. When the meat is well browned, deglaze with the wine (one glass).

Let all the alcoholic part evaporate very well. Add the tomato paste, the blended peeled tomato, a little salt and pepper and cook for at least 1 hour and 1/2 over low heat. If the meat gets too dry, you can add some broth or water. After cleaning the porcini, cut the stems into cubes and the caps into larger pieces. Put them in a pot, add water or broth if necessary and continue cooking for about 15-20 minutes. Finally, add the chopped parsley. Boil the pasta in boiling salted water and dress it with the prepared sauce. You can serve with an addition of chopped parsley, to taste.