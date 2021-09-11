Hugh Jackman and the dig at Ryan Reynolds | Cinema

The sympathetic feud betweenAndcontinues. The actor who has lent his face to Wolverine in the X-Men films has indeed thrown a dig at the interpreter of Deadpool during a meeting with Shan Levy, director of

Here’s his post:

How did you say, Shawn? Did you forget to invite Ryan Reynolds to your party? Man, your secret is safe with me. And… publish.

Free Guy is a new action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds based on the screenplay by Matt Lieberman on the 2016 Black List. It will be released in Italy on August 11, in the USA on the 13th. realizes that he is an NPC (non-playable character) in an open world video game called Free City. He then teams up with a human avatar to try to save both the game and the world.

Here is the short synopsis of the film:

Free Guy tells the story of a lonely bank clerk who discovers he is the secondary character of the video game Free City.

Jodie Comer will be the avatar of the human (a programmer who developed the game but who has had her intellectual property stolen), known as Molotov Girl, while Keery will be a programmer who plots in the shadows.

The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

What do you think of Hugh Jackman’s dig? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!