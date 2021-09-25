Hugh Jackman protagonist of a curious inconvenience involving Frozen

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing the iconic Wolverine in various X-Men films, but many also know him for his formidable skills as a singer and dancer. The actor ran into a curious inconvenience recently and shared the incident on social media.

Jackman has appeared in many film musicals, from The Miserables to The Greatest Showman, and a Broadway. In fact, we will soon see him alongside Sutton Foster in The Music Man in New York City.

Lately, Jackman had a close and fun encounter with a different kind of musical … one of the Disney. In fact, among the actor’s laundry appeared a Frozen hat, not owned by him.

“Do you know when the laundry comes back and a garment is included that definitely isn’t yours? This is one of those times. If your little one is having a meltdown because he misses his #Frozen hat, let me know. I do my best to make it to you. to have”, he wrote Jackman on Instagram, as you can see at the bottom of the news.

Maybe if the actor can find the owner of the hat and to return it to him as in the best of fairy tales, if there are developments we will update you!

As for the animated film, it is not certain whether or not there will be a third Frozen chapter, but everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf (Josh Gad), will be back up soon Disney + with a new series of short films. Olaf Presents is expected to debut on November 12th and will see Olaf revisit classic Disney movies.

