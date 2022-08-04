Hugo Beras: I will assume the commitment to implement the entire transit plan

Santo Domingo, DR.

Hugo Beras thanked President Luis Abinader Corona for his trust last night, who appointed him director of the National Institute of Traffic and Transport (Intrant) last night.

Beras said that he assumed the commitment to implement the entire traffic, transportation and road safety plan with “the determination and transparency that characterizes it.”

“I tell all Dominicans that they will be proud of the Change!” he wrote on his account on the social network Twitter.

Hugo Beras comes from working in the Transport Cabinet, created by President Luis Abinader. Previously, he was general secretary of the Mayor’s Office of the National District, where he dealt with the issues of changes of direction on the roads of the National District.

He was also a candidate for mayor of the Dominican Revolutionary Party, an organization from which he left with weeks to go before the municipal elections scheduled for February 2020. It was then that he supported Carolina Mejía, general secretary of the PRM and who ended up winning the municipal elections in the capital. Dominican.

“I appreciate your trust President @luisabinader. I will assume this commitment to implement the entire traffic, transportation and road safety plan with the determination and transparency that characterizes it. I tell all Dominicans that they will be proud of the Change!”, says Beras in his tweet posted last night.

Hugo Beras replaces Rafael Arias, who was appointed by Abinader as advisor on public transport. Arias, a recognized leader of Conatra, one of the strong unions for passenger transport, took office in August 2020.