Humberto ‘Chiquita’ González, the giant from Neza who conquered the world with his boxing

Umberto petite González had dynamite in his fists. He was 1.55 tall, but he hit like he was a heavyweight. Explosiveness, bravery and honor: Mexican style at its best. Nothing was missing in his boxing. And everyone knew it: when he was in the ring, the show was guaranteed. The presentation of Jimmy Lennon Jr.before each brawl, he said it all: “With you: Neza’s little giant!”.

A native of one of the most famous municipalities on the outskirts of Mexico, González entered boxing under the influence of his father, who instilled two passions in him: pugilism and butchery. He was never able to fully exercise the second. “He was bad, that’s why he didn’t dedicate himself to that, he cut himself every time“, told a childhood friend in an interview for Canal Once. González’s hands needed, rather, bandages and gloves: his virtues were in the boxing ring.

A diabetic, González’s father lost his sight — and later his life — before his son reached the big leagues. Not only did he bequeath his taste for boxing to his son, but also his nickname: his butcher shop was called “Chiquita”, and that courier matched Humberto’s size perfectly. Misleading size: At first glance, few would say that at that height there was a born knockout. At the age of 23, in 1989, the petite won his first light flyweight world championship against the South Korean Yul Woo Lee. He did it as a visitor: his gallantry never understood fear. His stamp was that of an authentic idol: generous in the ring and a man grounded in normal life.

But every great hero needs a rival who gives meaning to his deeds. González found in Michael Carbajal, a prodigious Mexican-American fighter, his perfect nemesis. Both, agile and with a brutal punch, revolutionized the universe of small weights in world boxing. The great nights of boxing are not reserved for the small weights. The evidence, yesterday and today, is clear: it is the small fighters who give more entertainment, but the industry has always privileged boxers who are tall and strong in appearance.

Beyond prejudice, González and Carbajal took the small weights to another level in the economic sphere. Their fight on March 13, 1993, in Las Vegas, marked a milestone: It was the first time that two flyweight fighters starred in a Pay Per View function. That night, Humberto won a million dollars. No small weight fighter had billed that amount in history. And the outcome in the ring lived up to the paraphernalia. González and Carbajal did not speculate: their fight was a waste of savagery.

In rounds two and five, González dropped Carbajal. But the fellow world champion came from behind and shockingly knocked out the Aztec idol in the seventh round. González spent the bitterest drink of his career between regrets and the self-critical acknowledgment that pride made him lose ground. To redeem herself from that crushing defeat, Chiquita sought out Ignacio Beristainmythical Mexican trainer, a specialist in deciphering violent fighters, as was undoubtedly the stone tinker Carbajal. Beristáin made structural changes to González’s boxing.

If he wanted to beat Michael, he had to counterpunch: think before you hit, go one step ahead, walk smart. “He beat him the only way he could: box him,” Don Nacho has said. He avenged that loss twice and returned to reign at light flyweight almost until his retirement, which came unexpectedly, after losing to Saman Sorjaturong. In total, he was world monarch, of the same division, in three different periods. Of course, an epic fight against his countryman Richard Finite Lopez remained as outstanding debt.

Unlike many Mexican fighters, who live morally and financially in the aftermath of glory, González knew how to use his fortune. He owns butcher shops and party halls. He has become an absolute benchmark for an area of ​​the country that, precisely, is thirsty for examples to follow. Jimmy Lennon already said it: he is a little giant.

