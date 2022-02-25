Hunter Schafer of Euphoria reveals the nickname between her and Zendaya

hunter schafer is opening up about her close bond with her co-star from euphoria, Zendayaand the unique nicknames they have for each other.

In a new video interview with iD, the 23-year-old actress admitted that the first word that comes to mind when she thinks of the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home is “boob”.

It will interest you: Does Tom Holland appear in the final chapter of season 2 of “Euphoria”?

“We call ourselves ‘boob’ or ‘boobies,'” he said. “It’s endearing, you know?”

Schafer, who plays Jules on Euphoria, also told iD how the dynamic between her character and Zendaya’s Rue is changing with the introduction of Elliot (Dominic Fike) in Season 2 of the series.

“They’re on thin ice between being toxic and healthy,” he explained of his characters. “Season 2 definitely pushes them over that edge and tests how far that love that feels unconditional can go.”

Euphoria is Schafer’s first professional acting role and he called the first season “a super intense course of acting”.

“Even in the pilot, I remember between takes I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is fucking hard. I have no idea what I’m doing,'” he shared. “I was really learning while doing an HBO TV show, which is a wild circumstance to be in.”

The star added, “I think I’m finally in a place where I’m like, okay, I like this, I can keep doing this. There’s something really special about acting. There’s nothing like it when it comes to making art.” .”

Last week, Zendaya and Schafer were spotted at a New York Rangers game alongside Tom Holland.

Keep reading: Olivia Rodrigo becomes a stylish cowgirl for her 19th birthday party

The North Carolina native also revealed that she visited the couple on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

“When they were filming the most recent Spider-Man, I went and visited Z at his house in Atlanta while they were filming,” he said. “[I] I have to go see the set and things in their little bunker that Ned and MJ are staying in.”